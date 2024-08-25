The State Security Service (SSS) has released a Nigerian journalist, Adejuwon Soyinka, after detaining him for more than six hours on Sunday.

SSS operatives arrested Mr Soyinka, the West African Regional Editor of the Conversation Africa, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos at about 5.40 a.m. on Sunday, on his arrival from the United Kingdom via a Virgin Atlantic flight.

He was driven from the airport to the SSS headquarters annex in Ikoyi, Lagos, where he was detained until about 12.30 p.m. when he was granted bail.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that SSS decided to grant him bail following the intervention of the International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria.

As part of his bail conditions, the agency seized his passport and asked him to provide his Nigerian address and reliable phone number through which he can be reached anytime in Nigeria.

Mr Soyinka himself confirmed his release from the roughly six-hour detention in a text message he sent to PREMIUM TIMES at about 1.26 p.m. on Sunday.

“I have just been released by the DSS (SSS) in Lagos. They are holding on to my passport, though. I am in an Uber ride ordered for me by the Deputy Director of DSS in Lagos,” his text message read.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

He promised to speak further on his experience when he gets home.

The reason for his arrest was not immediately known, but SSS would later tell PREMIUM TIMES that its operatives “intercepted” the journalist based on a request from another government agency.

However, SSS spokesperson, Peter Ifunnaya, who confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES, declined to reveal the identity of the agency that was said to have requested the journalist’s arrest or his alleged offences.

The arrest comes about two weeks after the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests during which the SSS and the police harassed and fired tear gas and live ammunition at journalists and peaceful protesters.

Some peaceful protesters arrested in their homes are still being held in custody in an extensive government clampdown that is now targeting organisers of the protest and vocal protesters.

Mr Soyinka’s arrest is the latest episode that mirrors the continued deterioration of press freedom in Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

