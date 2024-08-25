The State Security Service (SSS) has given the reason for arresting a Nigerian journalist, Adejuwon Soyinka, early on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that SSS operatives arrested Mr Soyinka, who is the West African Regional Editor of the Conversation Africa, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos at about 5.40 a.m. on Sunday, shortly after he arrived in Nigeria via a Virgin Atlantic flight from the United Kingdom.

The reason for his arrest was not immediately known.

SSS spokesperson, Peter Ifunnaya, also told PREMIUM TIMES that he was not aware of the arrest and detention of Mr Soyinka, the pioneer Editor of the BBC Pidgin Service.

However, Mr Ifunnaya has said in an update he shared with PREMIUM TIMES that the SSS “intercepted” the journalist based on a request from another government agency.

“We are working on Adejuwon Soyinka’s case,” he confirmed in a text message to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

But he did not provide the identity of the agency on whose behalf, he said, the arrest was carried out.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that, after his arrest, the journalist was driven from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos to the SSS headquarters annex in Lagos.

An SSS source told this newspaper that that agency was still trying to reach out to the agency that requested his interception for further action.

The source said, in the event that the SSS is unable to promptly communicate with the agency requesting the arrest, the journalist would be released and asked to report back on Monday.

Initially, the award-winning journalist’s colleagues said they could not contact him as messages and calls to his phone have been unanswered.

ALSO READ: SSS detains Nigerian journalist Adejuwon Soyinka

The arrest comes about two weeks after the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests during which the SSS and the police operatives harassed and fired tear gas and live ammunition at journalists and peaceful protesters.

Some peaceful protesters arrested in their homes are still being held in custody, in an extensive government clampdown that is now targeting vocal protesters and organisers of the demonstrations.

Mr Soyinka’s arrest is the latest episode that mirrors the continued deterioration of press freedom in Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

