Edo Queens have written their name in the history books by winning the 2024 WAFU B Women’s Champions League tournament in Bouake, Côte d’Ivoire.

The Nigerian Women Football League (NWFL) champions secured a 3-0 victory over Ainonvi FC from Benin, booking their place in the 2024 Women’s CAF Champions League.

In a thrilling match, Captain Suliat Abideen struck just before halftime to give Edo Queens a 1-0 lead.

Emem Essien doubled the lead, and a third goal moments later sealed the victory.

The triumph caps off an impressive campaign for Edo Queens, who dominated the group stage with three wins and nine goals without conceding.

They defeated AS Garde 5-0, Hasaacas Ladies 3-0, and Omnisport Etincelle 1-0 to top Group B.

Edo Queens continued their winning streak in the semi-final, beating Inter FC with goals from Emem Essien and Blessing Illivieda.

Although Inter FC pulled one back, the Queens held firm to secure the win.

Edo Queens’ historic victory marks their first-ever CAF Women’s Champions League qualification.

They will represent WAFU Zone B in the preliminary stage of the 2024 tournament in Cairo, Egypt.

Under the leadership of Moses Aduku, the team has shown remarkable growth, scoring 14 goals and conceding just one throughout the tournament.

This achievement builds on their first-ever NWFL Premiership title, secured earlier this year.

Edo Queens’ success has been attributed to the State Government’s investment in sports overseen by the Sports Commission boss, Yussuf Ali.

It is also a testament to the team’s hard work and dedication, and they will look to continue their winning ways in the CAF Women’s Champions League.

