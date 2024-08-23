The University of Lagos, in collaboration with the Lagos State University, has reiterated its readiness to host the 11th Federation of African University Sports (FASU) Games in grand style, tagged “Lagos 2024”.

This assurance was echoed during the media briefing held on Thursday to update the public on the state of preparedness and expectations for the continental Games, which will take place from 20-29 September.

This marks the second time Nigeria will host the FASU Games, 20 years after the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, hosted the event in 2004.

According to the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Folasade T. Ogunsola, “Nigeria is not just hosting the Games; it is about to make history. These Games will be jointly hosted by two of Nigeria’s leading universities, the University of Lagos and the Lagos State University, a first-time ever co-hosting of the Games since its inception in 1974.”

The 10-day event will feature 17 sports, including athletics, football, basketball, volleyball, handball, badminton, tennis, table tennis, swimming, taekwondo, judo, karate, cricket, hockey, chess, scrabble, and boxing (demonstration sport).

Continental spread

Over 3,500 athletes and officials from universities across Africa are expected to participate.

Mrs Ogunsola emphasised that the FASU Games represent a broader vision of unity, youth empowerment, and academic excellence across the African continent.

“For us at UNILAG, hosting the Games is an opportunity to contribute to the development of sports on our continent while also showcasing the incredible potentials that reside within our students.”

The University of Lagos has upgraded its sports facilities to international standards and ensured necessary logistics are in place for a seamless and exciting event.

The UNILAG VC assured participants, officials, and spectators that UNILAG will deliver an unforgettable experience that reflects the spirit of African unity and excellence.

The Vice-Chancellor also extended a call for sponsorship and partnership, stating, “Investing in the FASU Games is not just an investment in sports; it is an investment in the future of our youth, the strengthening of African unity, and the visibility of your companies.”

Hosting to win

Meanwhile, the director of sports at UNILAG, Joseph Awoyinfa, has assured us that the school is also taking its participation seriously as it hopes to host and win.

Mr Awoyinfa told PREMIUM TIMES 280 athletes were initially selected but later pruned to 143 for cost effectiveness.

“FASU GAMES is not free, each athlete participating is meant to register with $35 daily for ten days so we had to make sure we are picking just athletes in the sports we have the best chances of winning gold medals ” he explained.

The UNILAG Director of Sports confirmed the selected athletes are already in camp stepping up preparations to run shoulders with other students from across the continent.

According to the organisers, the 11th FASU Games promises to be a celebration of African unity, youth potential, and sporting excellence.

