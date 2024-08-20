The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike and protests over the police invitation to its president, Joe Ajaero.

It said the industrial actions would kick off immediately should the police detain or harm Mr Ajaero or any of its leaders in the aftermath of the invitation.

The NLC issued the threat on Tuesday following an invitation extended to Mr Ajaero by the police over a case of alleged criminal conspiracy and terrorism financing.

“This is a red line. If anything happens to our president or any of our leaders, we will shut down the country,” read a communique from the emergency meeting of NLC’s National Executive Council (NEC) on Tuesday.

The police had threatened to arrest Mr Ajaero should he fail to honour their invitation by 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

During a visit to the NLC secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, a PREMIUM TIMES reporter saw Mr Ajaero signing some documents on the 10th floor of the building.

He declined to comment on the police invitation when approached by our reporter, but confirmed his intention to cooperate with the authorities.

In reaction to the police threat to arrest him, the NLC leadership said in its communique on Tuesday that it had directed all affiliates and state councils to “immediately commence the process of mobilising their members across the nation.”

“The Congress will not hesitate to take all necessary actions, including mass protests and industrial actions, to protect the integrity and independence of the labour movement.

“If anything happens to the President of the Congress or any other leader of the Congress in furtherance of these tendentious allegations by the state; NEC puts all its affiliates and state councils to proceed on indefinite nationwide strike action by 12:00 midnight today (Tuesday),” the communique added.

The union condemned the police summons of Mr Ajaero as politically motivated, adding that it is “a deliberate attempt to destabilise the labour movement.”

It called on the civil society groups and the public to stand in solidarity with the labour movement.

“The investigation is a travesty and a blatant attempt to stifle the voice of the working people and their leadership,” the communique added.

Police invitation, allegations

On Monday, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Nigerian Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) invited Mr Ajaero over allegations of terrorism financing, cybercrime, subversion, criminal conspiracy, and treasonable felony.

A letter from the IRT, signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Adamu Muazu, directed Mr Ajaero to appear for an interview at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the IRT complex located at Guzape Junction in Abuja.

“Be informed that in the event of failing to honour this letter, this office will have no alternative but to activate a warrant of arrest against you,” read the invitation letter dated 19 August (Monday).

This development comes in the wake of a controversial police raid on the NLC headquarters in Abuja on 7 August.

On 9 August, the police admitted to conducting the raid but maintained that the NLC was not the target.

Police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi stated that the target was a prime criminal suspect in an ongoing investigation. He said the suspect was traced to a shop within the building where the NLC secretariat is located.

However, NLC insisted that the police had intentionally raided the NLC offices.

The union said that during the raid, police operatives forced their way into the second floor of the building, where they ransacked the bookshop and seized hundreds of books and other publications.

Denial

In the communique issued after the emergency NEC meeting on Tuesday, the NLC leadership denied the police allegations against Mr Ajaero.

The union described the allegations as unfounded and part of a broader effort to weaken the union’s influence.

“This is not just about our president; it’s about an orchestrated campaign to silence the NLC and undermine our role as a defender of democratic principles and the rights of Nigerian workers,” the communique added.

Ajaero to honour police invitation, seeks postponement

Despite its strong opposition, the NLC said Mr Ajaero would honour the police invitation, albeit with a request for an extension to prepare for the meeting.

The NEC emphasised that complying with the invitation should not be misconstrued as an admission of guilt.

“We are law-abiding citizens, and we will engage with the authorities as required. However, this does not mean we accept the spurious charges laid against our leader,” the NEC clarified.

The NLC also called for an immediate end to what it describes as a “witch-hunt” against its leadership, stressing that the fight against state oppression is a collective one.

“We shall not be intimidated by these desperate attempts to silence us,” the NEC declared, reaffirming its commitment to defending the rights of workers across Nigeria.

