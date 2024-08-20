The first one pound coins featuring Britain’s King Charles III have entered circulation, with collectors encouraged to look out for the historic addition to the nation’s change.

Nearly three million of the new designs will be making their way into people’s pockets and tills across the country this week, via post offices and banks throughout the UK.

”The one pound coin depicts a pair of British bees on the “tails’’ side, in honour of the king’s passion for conservation and the natural world.

”King Charles’ official coin effigy on the obverse or “heads,” Rebecca Morgan, director of Commemorative Coins at The Royal Mint, said on Tuesday.

She added, “The Royal Mint has made the circulating coinage of each of Britain’s monarchs since Alfred the Great and it is an honour to reveal that King Charles III’s one pound coin is now in circulation.

“We know there’ll be a buzz of excitement amongst collectors and the public to get this special piece of history in their change.

“We hope the designs across all denominations spark important conversations about the conservation of these important species.’’

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

A total of 2.975 million one pound coins are being issued to banks and Post Offices, and they will co-circulate alongside ones displaying the effigy of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The old coins will be replaced over time as they become damaged or worn.

The one pound coin is one of eight designs ranging from the one p to the two p, inspired by flora and fauna to reflect the king’s commitment to the environment.

These were created as new definitive standardised designs seen on the majority of official currency.

Following commemorative coins bearing the king’s portrait, the first Charles III definitive 50p depicting an Atlantic salmon was released in November 2023.

The other designs, which will be introduced in line with demand, are the 1p showing a hazel dormouse, the 2p red squirrel, the 5p oak tree leaf, 10p capercailzie grouse, 20p puffin, and the 2 pounds with the national flowers rose, daffodil, thistle and shamrock.

A public poll by the Royal Mint found that the one pound bee coin was the favourite, closely followed by the 2p red squirrel.

They also have a repeating pattern of three interlocking Cs, which gives a nod to history through the cypher of Charles II.

The number indicating the value of the coin has also been enlarged to help children with their counting skills.

Banknotes with the king’s portrait went into circulation in June, marking the first time that the sovereign has been changed on the Bank of England’s notes.

(dpa/NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

