The Federal Capital Territory High Court has adjourned the lawsuit between social media influencer Martins ‘VeryDarkMan’ Otse and Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of the Deliverance Mercy Land International Ministry, Warri, Delta State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Fufeyin sued ‘VeryDarkMan’ for N1 billion after publicly questioning the legitimacy of his faith-based products and challenging him to provide the NAFDAC certification number of the products.

TVC, in a report posted on its YouTube page Saturday, said Justice Nwosu Iheme, who presided over the case, adjourned it to 6 September for a hearing.

The adjournment followed Mr Fufeyin’s counsel, Ihensekhien Samuel, who prayed the court for an adjournment, saying he was just served with the defendant’s counterclaim

Status quo

Justice Iheme further ordered VeryDarkMan and Mr Fufeyin to maintain the status quo. The status quo injunction was issued to preserve the current state of affairs while the case progresses.

Status quo is a court order that preserves the current situation or condition of ongoing court proceedings until a final decision is reached.

The court order prohibited both parties from taking actions that could modify the current circumstances.

TVC reported that Justice Iheme restrained VeryDarkMan from derogatory remarks about Mr Fufeyin until the latter’s injunction motion was heard.

Mr Fufeyin requested a court order compelling VeryDarkMan to retract the libellous publications of 17 July and any other defamatory content.

Additionally, the prophet sought a court order mandating VeryDarkMan to publish an unconditional apology in at least three national newspapers within seven days of the judgment.

Counsels’ perspectives

After the court proceedings, VeryDarkMan and Mr Fufeyin’s attorneys expressed their views on the court’s legal determination.

Mr Samuel said: “Even when there was a first order for status quo, he kept coming before the social media just to harass, to defame continuously and to drag continuously and that the court ordered for status quo and restated it. So the defendant is running the risk of contempt proceedings and a committal to prison.”

However, VeryDarkMan attorney, Ademola Adedokun, said: “Martins Vincent Otse, who is counterclaiming N2.2 billion in damages for breach of contract and deceit, also has a pending interlocutory application to also stop the Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin and his church, Christ Mercy Land Deliverance Ministry, from selling any regulated products without filing the proof of certification or registration of such products.”

More legal action

On Sunday, the 53-year-old clergyman shared a statement signed by Sophia Lloyd on his Facebook page that the church’s legal team had been instructed to take action against VeryDarkMan for false allegation.

According to the statement, VeryDarkMan claimed in a recent video that the church had removed all approved spiritual items from its official website.

The church dismissed these allegations as unfounded lies and cheap propaganda, emphasising that the video was a deliberate attempt to damage the reputation of the General Overseer and the church as a whole.

The statement read: “The management of Mercy Television has herein by this press statement refuting claims made by an online critic, Mr Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, in one of his recent video publications, Otse alleged that the church, under the leadership of Snr. Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin had removed all approved spiritual items from its official website. In a strong rebuttal, the management of Mercy Television labelled Otse’s claims as “unfounded lies” and “cheap propaganda.”

“They further emphasised that the video publication was a deliberate attempt to defame their General Overseer and tarnish the church’s reputation. The church clarified that Otseis is not an official representative of Mercy Television or the church and has no authority to speak or act on their behalf. The Church’s legal team has been instructed to act appropriately regarding these false allegations.

‘The management also reminded the public that all official information about the church will be communicated solely through its verified channels and urged the public to exercise caution and discernment when engaging with any further content from Otse. Mercy Television distanced itself from any liability or responsibility for Otse’’s actions, statements, or publications, reaffirming its commitment to transparency and the truth.”

Before court

This newspaper reported that VeryDarkMan expressed his readiness for the court proceeding on his Instagram page.

He vowed to bring 800 deaf, 700 blind, and 36 infertile women to court to challenge the prophet to demonstrate the efficacy of his miracle products publicly. VeryDarkMan demanded the demonstration take place in front of a judge.

The social media influencer pursued his challenge by purchasing Prophet Fufeyin’s miracle products.

He experimented with the products at an undisclosed disability home in Abuja, housing approximately 1,500 residents. VeryDarkMan documented the process in a 24-minute YouTube video, showing individuals with disabilities using the products without apparent miraculous effects.

However, Mr Fufeyin addressed his congregation during a live Sunday service and said that his spiritual products might not work for everyone except those who love him.

Products not for sale

Furthermore, this newspaper reported that the prophet announced that his spiritual products, including ‘Pool of Bethesda water’ and ‘Red Sea water,’ would not be sold anymore.

During the church’s August Break Program 2024 “Break the Limit” (Day 1), he said anyone selling his spiritual products would be cursed.

The 53-year-old prophet noted that users must register at CMDM to receive the spiritual items for free, which will be prayed over, stressing that proper guidance will be put in place to prevent chaos.

