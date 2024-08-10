In commemoration of the 2024 International Youth Day, a non-governmental organisation, Nguvu Change,

has launched a petition calling for improved sexual and reproductive health care services for young people in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the organisation in a statement issued on Saturday and signed by its founder, Mercy Aiyedun.

According to the statement, the petition, addressed to the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, and the leadership of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), urges the implementation of national guidelines for adolescent and youth-friendly services in primary health care facilities across the country.

Sexual awareness campaign

Ms Aiyedun’s campaign seeks to address the pressing need for comprehensive sexuality awareness programmes and strict guidelines to implement them.

She said: “Despite having some of the most progressive policies in the region, Nigeria has struggled with the actual implementation of these guidelines.

“The goal of my campaign is to ensure these policies are implemented at the country’s sub-national and national levels, which would encourage better health-seeking behaviours among youths, and empower them with adequate knowledge and skills for their protection. It will also help to reduce the risk of life-threatening conditions such as permanent damage to vital reproductive organs, contracting STIs, unwanted pregnancies and unsafe abortions.”

She shared a personal story of a friend who suffered from reproductive health issues due to lack of information and stigma, resulting in infertility.

She further stated that there is urgent need to address these challenges.

“There are countless similar instances happening to adolescents across Nigeria, highlighting the urgency for a comprehensive approach to addressing these challenges stemming from insufficient information. I hope to rally more supporters for this campaign and garner additional signatures for the petition,” she said.

Call for collaborations

The United Nations in Nigeria has emphasised the importance of universal access to sexual and reproductive healthcare services, a key aspect of its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda to be achieved by 2030.

To accomplish this, the UN recommends collaborative efforts among stakeholders to implement effective family planning measures, increase access to information and education, and integrate reproductive health into national strategies and programmes.

About Nguvu change

Nguvu is a non-profit organisation that focuses on empowering young people, especially girls and women, to become change leaders in their communities.

The organisation’s mission is to equip young people with the skills, knowledge, and resources needed to drive positive change in their communities.

Nguvu works on various issues, including sexual and reproductive health rights, education and economic empowerment, leadership and advocacy, and gender equality and social justice.

Also, it offers programmes and initiatives that provide training, mentorship, and support to young people, helping to build confidence, leadership skills, and knowledge on specific issues.

The organisation identifies and supports young people who have the potential to become change leaders, equipping them with the skills and resources needed to drive positive change in their communities. Nguvu collaborates with local organisations, communities, and stakeholders to amplify its impact and reach more young people.

