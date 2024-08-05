Monday is the fifth day of the ongoing 10-day nationwide protests called by organisers to demand economic and political reforms in Nigeria.

The protests, which began on Thursday, have been held in several states but have turned violent in some, leading to the imposition of curfews by the state governments.

In places like Abuja where the protests have been peaceful, the police have used tear gas and live bullets to disperse protesters.

The protests continued on Sunday despite a televised broadcast by President Bola Tinubu where he called for an end to protests without making any tangible concessions.

Some of the demands of the protesters include the reversal of the removal of petrol subsidies and a slash in the salaries and allowances of public officials.

The protests led to the closure of many businesses, including banks and grocery stores, on Thursday and Friday. However, many businesses opened over the weekend as the protests grew thinner on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES will continue to provide live updates from protest venues across the country.

Follow this page for live updates of today’s protests.

Lagos

8:15am. There is heavy police presence at Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos. There are no protesters in view though the demonstration was scheduled to start by 8 a.m. Lagos State Commissioner of Police Adegoke Fayoade is on ground with his men patrolling the park.

10:27 a.m. Protesters have a brief spat with a man towing the vehicle of one of the demonstrators beside the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos. Policemen, a few minutes before the incident, shut the park, denying protesters access.

Kaduna

Kaduna govt imposes 24-hour curfew on Kaduna, Zaria

The Kaduna State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna and Zaria metropolis.

According to a Monday statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, this became necessary after the government reviewed the security situation in the state.

Kaduna is one of the states where the ongoing nationwide protests turned violent.

“There is sufficient evidence to clearly indicate that the ongoing protest has been hijacked by criminal elements who have resorted to looting of shops and destruction of private and public property,” Mr Aruwan wrote.

The protests, which began on Monday, have led to deaths in some states such as Kaduna, Kano and Borno.

Amnesty International reports at least 13 deaths from the protests, largely caused by the police, although the police dispute that account.

The protesters are demanding economic and political reforms, including the reversal of some government policies, such as the removal of petrol subsidies.

The Bola Tinubu administration’s policies have contributed to Nigeria’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

Read the full statement by Mr Aruwan below.

The Kaduna State Security Council under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani, following a review of the security situation in the State, hereby notifies citizens of the following:

1. There is sufficient evidence to clearly indicate that the ongoing protest has been hijacked by criminal elements who have resorted to looting of shops and destruction of private and public property.

2. In view of this unfortunate development, the Kaduna State Security Council has unanimously resolved to impose a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna and Zaria Metropolises and environs with immediate effect.

3. Citizens are advised to remain indoors while security forces continue to work to maintain safety and security.

4. Monitoring will be sustained for review of the curfew as required.

Samuel Aruwan

Overseeing Commissioner,

Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State

5th August 2024

#EndBadGovernance Protests: Normalcy gradually returns to Kano, Katsina

There is cautious optimism as normalcy is gradually returning to Kano and Katsina states in the wake of the nationwide #endbadgovernance protests that began on Thursday.

In Kano State, residents adhered to the recently imposed curfew, which now runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., marking a significant shift from the previously enforced 24-hour curfew.

This adjustment has contributed to a notable improvement in the security situation in the area.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Police Command has reiterated that the government’s ban on all forms of protests, unlawful assembly and curfew throughout the state was still in force.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abubakar Aliyu, on Monday in Katsina.

He said: “The 24-hour curfew enforced on Dutsinma LGA and 12 hours from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. in the remaining 33 LGAs of the state, is still in force.

“This measure is aimed at preventing further escalation of violence, vandalism, looting of private and public property, and at maintaining public safety and security.”

Mr Aliyu said that the command remained committed to enforcing the ban while ensuring that peace and order would soon be fully restored across the state.

“We are calling on the good people of Katsina State to continue to cooperate with the command as well as other security agencies in this effort.

“Your understanding and compliance are crucial to maintaining the safety and security of the state.

“We are calling on the parents and guardians to caution their children and wards against engaging in acts that are in conflict with the law, and to encourage them to remain law-abiding citizens,” he said.

Mr Aliyu added that the police were urging the public to remain calm and go about their lawful activities within the confines of the law.

“We will not hesitate to take decisive action against anyone who violates this ban.

“Let us work together to ensure peace and stability in Katsina State,” he said

NAN reports that normal business activities have already continued in Katsina metropolis and other places.

The residents were undertaking their lawful activities in all the 33 LGAs, with the exception of Dutsin-ma, where a 24-hour curfew was still in force.

(NAN)

1:25 p.m. The organisers of the #EndBadGovernance in Lagos conduct a media briefing, where they insist that President Bola Tinubu’s Sunday morning speech did not address their demands.

They ask the government to address the hardship and cost of living crisis in the country and call for the return of petrol and electricity subsidies. They also request a reversal of the floatation of the naira, adding that the N70,000 minimum wage is inadequate to meet the basic needs of Nigerians in the face of galloping inflationary pressures.

#EndBadGovernance: Kaduna protesters loot, wave Russian flag

The #EndBadGovernance protests in Kaduna continued for their fifth day on Monday, with thousands of demonstrators waving the Russian flags and chanting slogans demanding the removal of President Bola Tinubu as they marched on major streets in the state.

The Monday protest was the largest in the state since the protest began on Thursday across Nigeria.

On the first day of the protest, the protesters attacked the Government House and other public buildings.

In the mayhem that followed, non-participants were harassed, with reports of lootings and vicious assaults on innocent citizens.

This outbreak of violence tainted the protest, sparking worries about further unrest.

On Monday, protesters from Kakuri, Tudun Wada, Rigasa, Unguwan Shanu, Abakwa and other areas within the metropolis stormed the popular Ahmadu Bello Way, through Ali Akilu Road, looting and breaking into private residences.

A protester who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES said: “We want Tinubu to step down and Atiku Abubakar to take over the governance of the country.”

When asked why they are waving the Russian flag, the protester said they want Russia to come to their aid.

“Just like Niger, we want Russia to come to Nigeria.”

A protester disclosed to PREMIUM TIMES that over a thousand Russian flags were distributed to the demonstrators but he could not identify the sponsors.

A protester from Tudun Wada said local tailors were engaged to sew the flags.

“They gave the tailors Russian flag cloth to sew and it was a big gain for them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state after the breakdown of law and order persisted.

The state commissioner of Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, announced this in a statement on Monday/ He said the decision to impose the curfew was taken after a review of the situation.

Protesters and residents have since been dispersed by security operatives in the Kaduna metropolis.

