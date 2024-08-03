Some #EndBadGovernance protesters on Saturday attacked commercial buses in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, the police have said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe disclosed this on Saturday in a statement posted on the command’s X handle.

Mr Edafe, a superintendent of police, said operatives got a call that the protesters blocked Asaba-Benin Expressway in Agbor area of the state and were beating passengers and destroying vehicles for about three hours.

From pictures posted on X by Mr Edafe, some people, apparently, the passengers could be seen watching as the police dispersed the protesters.

One of the buses, from an emblem pasted on it, belongs to Agbor Drivers Association Transporters. The windshield of one of the buses was completely broken, according to pictures posted on X.

“The commissioner of police deployed a deputy commissioner of police, who led a tactical team to Agbor.

“The protesters threw stones at the police, they were forcefully dispersed with the use of teargas and the road cleared for travelers to continue their journey.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“Violent protest is not protest, it is criminal,” Mr Edafe said.

The protest entered its third day on Saturday.

The police have been firing teargas and live ammunition to disperse protesters in various Nigerian cities, including Abuja.

The protest organisers are using online platforms to mobilise others to join it.

They are calling for the reinstatement of petrol subsidy and reversal of electricity tariffs hike, among other demands.

President Bola Tinubu shortly after assuming office announced several new policies, including an end to petrol subsidy and devaluation of naira. The policies have led to unprecedented increase in petrol price and crisis in exchange rate, and have pushed inflation to 34.19 per cent, an all-time high.

The protest, tagged #EndBadGovernanceProtest, began on Thursday and is billed to last for 10 days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

