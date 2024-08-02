The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says two transmission towers, T98 and T99, along the Ahoada/Yenagoa 132kV line in the Igbooghene community of Bayelsa were destroyed by vandals.

TCN’s General Manager Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Mrs Mbah said that the incident caused the collapse of both towers, cutting off power supply to Bayelsa including TCN’s Yenagoa Sub-station and the Gbarain Power Station.

TCN said that presently, Yenagoa Metropolis and the entire Bayelsa are still without power supply.

The company said engineers led by Emmanuel Akpa, general manager Transmission, Port Harcourt Region, accompanied by operatives of the State Security Service have inspected the site of the destroyed towers.

”Plans are already ongoing to mobilise a contractor on an emergency basis to reconstruct the collapsed towers.

“This follows an incident on June 16, where an individual was caught destroying tower T238 along the Owerri/Ahoada 132kV double circuit transmission lines.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“Another act of vandalism occurred on June 10, at the Ahoada Transmission Substation,” the company said.

The company urged the public to help in the ongoing fight against the vandalism of power infrastructure nationwide.

TCN said it will continue to collaborate with security operatives and host communities including the DSS and Civil Defence Corps to combat the menace.

”Meanwhile, we are interfacing with stakeholders including security operatives in Yenagoa to put in place other initiatives geared towards helping TCN curtail the menace within the State.

“As we continue to work towards a robust grid, it is pertinent to note that a nation’s power sector cannot grow efficiently if funds intended for infrastructural expansion are repeatedly used to replace vandalised equipment,” TCN said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

