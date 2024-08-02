The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Olukayode Egbetokun, has placed all police units on red alert following incidences of violence recorded in the ongoing protest.

In addition, the Force is also considering seeking assistance from the Nigerian military to halt the violence in some states.

Mr Egbetokun made the announcement at a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the events in some major cities in the country on Day-1 of the protest showed that the protest had turned to be mass uprising and looting.

According to him, those who were in the forefront of promoting the idea of the protest were not around to lead it.

He said hoodlums have been let loose on innocent Nigerians and their hard-earned businesses and property looted and destroyed.

The police boss said the motive of the rioters was basically two: to loot and destroy both private and government property.

Mr Egbetokun said the destruction so far had been mind-boggling, adding that there were destruction in Kano, Borno, Yobe, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, FCT, Niger and Jigawa States.

He said police stations had been destroyed with attempts in some states to take over government houses and looting government infrastructures.

The I-G said several warehouses and shops had so far been looted and in several instances, completely destroyed.

“In the light of the current situation, the Nigeria Police Force has placed all units on red alert.

“Our officers are fully mobilised and prepared to respond swiftly and decisively to any further threats to public safety and order.

“We remain committed and resolute to protecting life and property and ensuring that law and order are maintained across the nation,” he said.

He called on groups, hiding under the guise of exercising a right provided in the constitution to destabilise the country, to remember that the same constitution imposed on them to obey the laws of the land.

According to him, the Police is equipped to respond appropriately to the unfolding situation and will get assistance from other security agencies, including the military if the need arises.

Mr Egbetokun appealed to law abiding citizens to remain calm and cooperate with the police and other security agencies.

”Your safety is our top priority and we will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure continued peace and stability in our country,” he said. (NAN)

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BY THE INSPECTOR-GENERAL OF POLICE BELOW

SPEECH BY THE INSPECTOR-GENERAL OF POLICE, IGP KAYODE ADEOLU EGBETOKUN, Ph.D., NPM, ON DAY ONE OF THE PLANNED NATIONWIDE PROTEST (AUGUST 1, 2024) AT THE IGP CONFERENCE HALL, FORCE HEADQUARTERS, ABUJA.

Protocols

Fellow Nigerians and Compatriots,

It is with grave sense of responsibility that I address you this evening. You will recall that upon several indications by various groups of their intent to commence a nationwide protest on 1st August, 2024, we rolled out several warnings based on actionable intelligence at our disposal indicating that some groups were mobilizing our youths for violent protests with intent to create anarchy in the country. While some groups claiming to be mobilizing for peaceful protests were doing so with violent undertones refusing to cooperate with the Police on measures to be taken to guarantee peaceful protest.

2. On the basis of these intelligence, the Police advised that the protests should be shelved at the instant time. Where the organizers insisted on going on with the protests, they were advised to stage the protest in confined locations. This would have enabled the police provide adequate protection for the protesters and isolate the criminals whose intention was to loot and destroy in the name of a protest. This we were doing in furtherance of our duty to protect lives and property and maintaining law and order.

3. While we affirmed the constitutional rights of citizens to assemble and express their views on issues of national importance, we were wary about the dangers posed by agitation instigated by some individuals who have shown tendencies to be disloyal to the government of the day.

4. Despite our suspicions, we showed good faith through professional conduct by providing security at strategic locations all aimed at ensuring peaceful conduct during the protest as the promoters pledged. Our men deployed nationwide went out with a clear brief to ensure that no one is unnecessarily harassed or intimidated. In places where there were court orders, we gave instructions for observance of same.

5. Regrettably, events in some major cities today showed that what was being instigated was mass uprising and looting, not protest. Those who were in the forefront of promoting the idea of the protest were not around to lead it. Hoodlums have been let loose on innocent Nigerians and their hard-earned businesses and property looted and destroyed. The motive of the rioters was basically two; loot and destroy both private and government property. The destruction so far has been mind-boggling. There has been destruction in Kano, Borno, Yobe, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, FCT Abuja, Niger, Jigawa. Police stations have been destroyed, there has been attempts to take over government houses, looting of government infrastructures, several warehouses and shops have so far been looted and, in several instances, completely destroyed.

6. In spite of the refusal of the protesters, for instance in FCT to adhere to a court order requesting that protest in Abuja should be at the National Stadium, they trooped into the streets, and yet the police provided security for them. At no point did we breach their fundamental rights even as they breached court order.

7. In places like FCT, Kaduna, Kano and Gombe, among others, we recorded incidents of unprovoked attacks on security personnel, where one policeman has been reported murdered and others seriously injured.

8. We alerted earlier on that terror elements may take advantage of the protests to infiltrate the crowd of protesters with suicide bombers. Yesterday in Lagos, our EOD team was informed of a suspected IED on Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja. The team responded swiftly and rendered safe what turned out to be an improvised explosive device (IED).

9. Today in Borno State, we recorded one incident of explosion which occurred in the crowd of protesters killing 4 instantly and severely injuring 34 others, many of whom are presently on danger list.

10. We wish to advise law abiding citizens of Nigeria to heed and not dismiss warnings given by the police and other security agencies which were based on credible and actionable security intelligence.

11. In the light of the current situation, the Nigeria Police Force has placed all units on red alert. Our officers are fully mobilized and prepared to respond swiftly and decisively to any further threats to public safety and order. We remain committed and resolute to protecting lives and property and ensuring that law and order are maintained across the nation.

12. Groups who are hiding under the guise of exercise of a right provided in the Constitution to destabilize the country should remember that the same Constitution imposed on them the duty to obey the laws of the land and respect the rights of other citizens. The Police is equipped to respond appropriately to the unfolding situation and will get assistance from other security agencies, including the military if the need arises.

13. We appeal to all citizens to remain calm and cooperate with the Police and other security agencies during this challenging period. Your safety is our top priority, and we will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure continued peace and stability in our country.

14. Thank you.

