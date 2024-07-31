The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has given reasons behind the invitation of its chairman, Jalal Arabi, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement released on Wednesday, NAHCON’s Director of Public Affairs, Fatima Usara, said the EFCC invited Mr Arabi for questioning regarding the commission’s management of the 2024 Hajj.

The anti-graft agency invited the chairman on Tuesday, hours after he addressed a press conference where he spoke about the execution of the 2024 Hajj and how funds provided were spent.

In May, President Bola Tinubu had subsidised the cost of the 2024 Hajj with N90 billion.

The commission said it would cooperate with the EFCC to accomplish its task.

It also commended those who reached out to it after the chairman’s invitation.

” Indeed, the NAHCON helmsman was invited yesterday, 30th July for questioning surrounding the conduct of the 2024 Hajj.

” While this situation might have understandably caused some concerns among friends and well-wishers, the commission would like to reassure its stakeholders that the invitation was a normal process of safeguarding the public interest and that the investigation is not an indictment.

” NAHCON will continue to cooperate fully with any investigative body during this process.

“Similarly, NAHCON commends the EFCC’s strong commitment to safeguarding public funds through ethical practices and compliance with all relevant laws and regulations.

” Be rest assured that this matter will be resolved promptly and that our adherence to transparency, lawful and ethical standards will be reaffirmed,” the statement said.

However, a source, who preferred anonymity because the matter is sensitive, told PREMIUM TIMES that the EFCC did not detain Mr Arabi.

Efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to speak with the spokesman of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, were unsuccessful, as calls to his mobile phone did not connect.

Criticisms

The organisation of the 2024 Hajj attracted criticism from various groups and individuals.

Two governors, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Umar Bago of Niger State, openly criticised NAHCON over the execution of the exercise.

Mr Bago vowed to lead a campaign to scrap NAHCON and assign more responsibilities to the states.

The House of Representatives set up a committee to probe the exercise earlier in the month.

