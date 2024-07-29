A crowd of MTN subscribers whose telephone lines were barred by the network besieged the firm’s office in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday morning.
Some members of the crowd became violent and threw stones at the building, a witness told PREMIUM TIMES.
MTN, the largest mobile network in Nigeria with millions of subscribers barred the telephone lines of several users on Sunday, allegedly for failing to link their National Identification Numbers (NIN) with their mobile phone numbers.
Some of the affected persons, however, alleged that the company did so as part of efforts to frustrate a planned nationwide anti-government protest scheduled to commence on Thursday.
|
As of the time of this report, the telecoms firm has yet to issue an official statement on the controversy. It is unclear how many mobile phone numbers were affected.
“The situation is turning violent. People are throwing stones,” an MTN subscriber whose line was barred told PREMIUM TIMES from the Iwo road office of the firm.
ALSO READ: Phone numbers not linked to NIN remain barred — NCC
Similar scenarios of crowds besieging MTN offices are expected in many parts of the country on Monday
PREMIUM TIMES will bring you more information as the development unfolds.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999