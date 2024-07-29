A crowd of MTN subscribers whose telephone lines were barred by the network besieged the firm’s office in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday morning.

Some members of the crowd became violent and threw stones at the building, a witness told PREMIUM TIMES.

MTN, the largest mobile network in Nigeria with millions of subscribers barred the telephone lines of several users on Sunday, allegedly for failing to link their National Identification Numbers (NIN) with their mobile phone numbers.

Some of the affected persons, however, alleged that the company did so as part of efforts to frustrate a planned nationwide anti-government protest scheduled to commence on Thursday.

As of the time of this report, the telecoms firm has yet to issue an official statement on the controversy. It is unclear how many mobile phone numbers were affected.

“The situation is turning violent. People are throwing stones,” an MTN subscriber whose line was barred told PREMIUM TIMES from the Iwo road office of the firm.

Similar scenarios of crowds besieging MTN offices are expected in many parts of the country on Monday

PREMIUM TIMES will bring you more information as the development unfolds.

