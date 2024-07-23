Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday, commissioned the expanded National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) clinics in Jigawa State.

Mr Shettima accompanied by the host governor, Umar Namadi, Kaduna governor Uba Sani, Kebbi governor Shehu Idris, at the event said the MSMEs clinics are designed to promote entrepreneurship and development of small medium scale enterprises in Jigawa.

The Vice President also launched the Jigawa state government-subsidised food shops and 20,000 hectare sprinkler based solar powered irrigation scheme. He equally commissioned a 100 KVA solar-energy power supply installed to provide stable power to small scale enterprises at Dutse markets.

Mr Shettima also flagged-off the training programme, for 1,000 youth from Jigawa State on Artificial Intelligence tagging and blockchain technology for outsourcing initiatives.

The host governor, Umar Namadi, said all the programmes have unlimited potential to greatly contribute to the nation’s quest for economic diversification, food security, employment generation and job creation.

“Ultimately, these would support not only the attainment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for inclusive and sustainable socioeconomic growth and development but also the attainment of our State’s development objectives of improved socioeconomic wellbeing for all, as encapsulated in our 12-point Agenda”, Mr Namadi said.

Mr Namadi stated that the development of MSMEs is central to the Renewed Hope Agenda which seeks to create the necessary environment for inclusive and sustainable growth of the Nigerian Economy and ultimately lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

Mr Namadi said the state mobilised over 100 MSMEs clinics as key participants in the event which would provide a range of innovative business development support services to MSMEs through the collaborative efforts of all concerned institutions in the business development ecosystem.

“This is a rare opportunity for MSMEs to access a wide range of business development services which under normal circumstances could take weeks, if not months and cost a lot of financial and other resources. I pray that, one way or another, participants will continue to access these services beyond today’s clinic with the same ease, promptness and quality of service”, the governor said.

Subsidised food shops

The Vice President also commissioned the Jigawa State Micro Retailers Empowerment Programme which will provide a springboard for our youths aspiring to become big-time businessmen, the governor said

He said the 50 units of the retail shops were also launched adding that the Programme will involve the provision of 300 of such kiosks spread across the 287 political wards of the State.

The second programme was the commissioning of Jigawa Palliative Shop performed by the Vice President at the Yalwawa Quarters along the by-pass Road in Dutse.

“This is a “pay less” cashless transaction initiative which would involve the provision of essential commodities, particularly food stuff to the target beneficiaries at prices below the reigning market prices.

“Even as we await the delivery of the customised ATM Cards and Point-of-Sale Equipment for the commencement of sales across all the 287 Wards in the State, I am delighted that Palliative Shop Distribution Centre for Dutse LGA fully stocked with the required essential commodities has been commissioned today and good to go” the governor said.

