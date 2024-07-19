The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, says the crime rate in Nigeria has been reduced, and the police will continue to work to reduce it further.
Mr Egbetokun spoke Friday in Abuja while addressing journalists after meeting with President Bola Tinubu.
Nigerians across the country face diverse forms of insecurity including terrorism, banditry and kidnapping for ransom.
In his statement, Mr Egbetokun did not reel out the police data that shows the reduction in crime rate.
Details later…
