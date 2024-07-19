The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, says the crime rate in Nigeria has been reduced, and the police will continue to work to reduce it further.

Mr Egbetokun spoke Friday in Abuja while addressing journalists after meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

“As Inspector General of Police, we have records of all reported crimes across the country and can tell you that crime rate is declining in Nigeria,” he said. “Records don’t lie, the records are there so I can assure you that we will continue to do what we are doing to maintain the decline in the crime rate.”

Nigerians across the country face diverse forms of insecurity including terrorism, banditry and kidnapping for ransom.

In his statement, Mr Egbetokun did not reel out the police data that shows the reduction in crime rate.

Details later…

