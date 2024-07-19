Labour Party Chairperson in Rivers, Hilda Dokubo, was suspended Thursday as a party member in her ward, Asari Toru Local Government Area of the state.
The actress was appointed Labour Party Chairperson in Rivers State in March 2023.
The suspension is in a letter written to the Labour Party Chairman of the Asari Toru LGA and signed by the Ward Chairman, Ajalamonia Ibama, the Secretary, Lole Amacheer and the Treasurer, Emmanuel Ibamathe.
The women’s leader, Osaki Dieypiriye, and the Publicity Secretary, Osaki Dokubo, signed the letter.
Ms Dokubo was suspended on 15 July after an emergency meeting of the party’s ward executive committee and ratified by the Asari Toru LGA Executives on 18 July.
The party ward officials suspended the state Party Chairman, alleging financial misconduct, abuse of office, and breach of party regulations, among other allegations.
The ward executives said that the decision was made following a thorough investigation into these allegations, saying they reportedly uncovered substantial evidence.
(NAN)
