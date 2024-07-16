The Super Falcons of Nigeria are expected to show a glimpse of what to expect from them at the Olympic Games when they take on their Canadian counterparts in a training match on Wednesday.

The Nigeria women’s team are staging a return to the Olympics after a 16-year absence, and they are hoping to make an impact in Paris.

In the past few days, the Super Falcons have been perfecting their strategies in Spain and would gladly welcome testing their might against the Canada women’s national team, who incidentally are the defending Olympic champions.

According to a statement issued by the Nigeria Football Federation, the closed-door training match in Malaga serves as a crucial final test for both teams ahead of the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament, which kicks off in France eight days later.

The match is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Spanish time (5:30 p.m. Nigerian time) at La Quinta Football Centre in Malaga.

It will also mark the end of the Super Falcons’ training camp in Spain.

The two teams previously battled to a goalless draw in their FIFA Women’s World Cup Group B opener last year.

Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was the standout performer in that explosive clash, saving a penalty and making 14 other crucial saves.

Possible lineup

Coach Randy Waldrum is expected to field a similar lineup to the one that faced Canada in Melbourne, although defenders Ashleigh Plumptre and Francisca Ordega, who were part of the previous squad, are absent.

Nnadozie is likely to retain her place in goal, with a defence possibly composed of Osinachi Ohale, Oluwatosin Demehin, Michelle Alozie, and potentially Chidinma Okeke.

Toni Payne, Christy Ucheibe, and Deborah Abiodun are expected to anchor the midfield.Up front, captain Rasheedat Ajibade, who missed the World Cup clash due to a red card, could lead the line alongside Uchenna Kanu and Chinwendu Ihezuo.

The nine-time African champions will depart for France on Thursday, where they will undergo a final week of training before their tournament opener against Brazil on 25 July at the Stade Bordeaux.

Nigeria will also face Spain on 28 July and Japan three days after.

Both matches will take place at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

