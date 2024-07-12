President Bola Tinubu has sacked Mohammed Bello-Koko as the Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority.
No reason was given for the sack.
The president has also appointed Abubakar Dantsoho as the new NPA Managing Director.
The new helmsman was announced by presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale in a Friday statement.
|
The Nigerian president also appointed a former senator, Dayo Adeyeye, as the chairperson of the NPA board.
Read Mr Ngelale’s full statement below.
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Abubakar Dantsoho as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).
The president has also approved the appointment of Adedayo Adeyeye as Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).
ALSO READ: NPA generated N501 billion revenue in 2023 – Official
Mr Dantsoho holds a Doctorate degree in Maritime Technology from Liverpool John Moores University, United Kingdom, and a Master’s degree in International Transport from Cardiff University of Wales, United Kingdom.
Before his appointment, he had served in various roles in the Nigerian Ports Authority as Assistant General Manager; Technical Assistant to the Managing Director; Port Manager, Onne Port; and Principal Manager, Tariff & Billing.
Mr Adeyeye, the Board Chairman, is a seasoned lawyer, journalist, and politician.
He is a former Minister of State for Works and former Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District.
The President expects the new leadership of this pivotal agency to deploy excellence in the discharge of their duties to enable efficient port services and improved industry outcomes.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999