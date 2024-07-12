The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake has stated that the forthcoming Africa Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS) is set to harness Africa’s vast natural resources in a sustainable manner, driving economic growth and fostering the development of cleaner and reliable energy sources.

Mr Alake said this at the pre-press briefing of the 3rd edition of the Africa Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS) in Abuja on Thursday.

“It is with great honour and enthusiasm that I welcome you to this press conference as we prepare for a landmark event in Africa’s journey towards economic development and industrialisation: the AFNIS 2024 scheduled to take place from the 16th to the 18th of July, represents a pivotal moment for our continent,” Mr Alake said.

He explained that AFNIS 2024, an initiative of Core International Mining Company in collaboration with the federal government of Nigeria, is not merely a gathering of minds but a convergence of visionaries committed to transforming Africa’s natural resource landscape.

“Our shared objective is to harness Africa’s vast natural resources in a sustainable manner, driving economic growth, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and fostering the development of cleaner, more accessible, and reliable energy sources. Our discussions and decisions will resonate across the continent, influencing policies, shaping industries, and setting the course for a sustainable future,” he said.

Mr Alake further explained that this year’s summit, under the theme “Natural Resources for Economic Development,” underscores the significant role that Africa’s natural resources play in driving economic prosperity.

“Our focus will be on empowering marginalised communities and strategically utilising fossil fuel revenues to fund the transition to a greener Africa.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“As we’ll gather at the State House, Presidential Villa in Abuja for the 2024 Edition of the AFNIS Summit, let us recognise the immense potential within our borders.”

He noted that the AFNIS 2024 is a call to action for all stakeholders to collaborate and innovate.

“By working together, we can unlock the true potential of our natural resources and pave the way for a sustainable and prosperous future for Africa. This summit is not just an event; it is a movement towards realising the full potential of our continent. It is a call to every government, industry leader, and citizen to play their part in this transformative journey.

“Let us commit to fostering partnerships, sharing knowledge, and implementing strategies that will drive our collective progress. The future of Africa depends on the actions we take today,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Core International, Suleiman Zakari, revealed that this year’s summit would include bilateral meetings focusing on value addition to ensure the continent gets maximum value from its vast mineral resources.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

