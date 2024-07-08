The Catholic Diocese of Sokoto has confirmed the release of a reverend father, Mikah Sulaiman, who was kidnapped at his residence in Zamfara State last month.
The Diocese’s spokesperson, Pascal Salifu, in a statement on Sunday, said Mr Suleiman is currently receiving necessary care and support.
The parish priest of St. Raymond Catholic Church Damba, Gusau, Zamfara State, was kidnapped at his residence in Gusau, the state capital.
“We are overjoyed to announce the safe release of Fr Mikah Suleiman, who was kidnapped on 22/06/2024.
‘We extend our heartfelt gratitude to God for His protection and to everyone who offered prayers and support during this challenging time
“Our thanks also go to the authorities and all involved in securing Fr Mikah’s release. He is currently receiving the necessary care and support,” the statement stated.
The police had said that they had deployed personnel to rescue the priest, who was kidnapped around 3 a.m. at his residence in the Damba area of Gusau where he stayed alone.
