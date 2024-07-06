The Jigawa State Government on Saturday announced that it has commenced a free surgical programme across the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

The spokesperson for the State Ministry of Local Government, Najib Umar said in a statement that the programme being implemented under the Ministry of Local Government, would be coordinated by the commissioner, Ahmad Garba.

Mr Umar announced that the state government would sponsor the treatment of patients with hernia and cancer, for free for 30 individuals from each council area.

He said the screening and verification for eligible candidates will take place on Monday, 8 July to 10 July at the nearest general hospitals.

The designated hospitals and their respective areas are:

1. : Dutse and Kiyawa

2. : Birnin Kudu and Buji

3. : Gwaram

4. : Jahun and Miga

5. : Kafin Hausa, Auyo, and Kaugama

6. : Kazaure, Roni, Yankwashi, and Gwiwa

7. : Birniwa, Kirikasamma, and Guri

8. : Ringim and Taura

9. : Babura and Garki

10. : Hadejia and Malam-Madori

11. : Gumel, Gagarawa, Maigatari, and Sule Tankarkar

