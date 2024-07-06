The Jigawa State Government on Saturday announced that it has commenced a free surgical programme across the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.
The spokesperson for the State Ministry of Local Government, Najib Umar said in a statement that the programme being implemented under the Ministry of Local Government, would be coordinated by the commissioner, Ahmad Garba.
Mr Umar announced that the state government would sponsor the treatment of patients with hernia and cancer, for free for 30 individuals from each council area.
He said the screening and verification for eligible candidates will take place on Monday, 8 July to 10 July at the nearest general hospitals.
|
The designated hospitals and their respective areas are:
2. : Birnin Kudu and Buji
3. : Gwaram
4. : Jahun and Miga
5. : Kafin Hausa, Auyo, and Kaugama
6. : Kazaure, Roni, Yankwashi, and Gwiwa
7. : Birniwa, Kirikasamma, and Guri
8. : Ringim and Taura
9. : Babura and Garki
10. : Hadejia and Malam-Madori
11. : Gumel, Gagarawa, Maigatari, and Sule Tankarkar
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999