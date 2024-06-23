Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday, visited former President Muhammadu Buhari in the latter’s home town, Daura, Katsina State.

Atiku was accompanied by former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, a former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Tsauri, and some party supporters.

They arrived at the Katsina Airport at about 11.25 a.m. before moving to Daura to meet with Mr Buhari.

Atiku, who was the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, also paid a condolence visit to the family of late Sade, father to the Managing Director, NNPC Trading Limited, Lawal Dade.

He thereafter visited the Emir of Daura, Umar Farouq, and condoled with him over Mr Sade’s demise.

After the visits, Atiku told journalists in Katsina that he was in the state to condole with the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir-Usman, over the death of his son, Abdullah Abdulmumini.

He said he also condoled with the family of a former Governor of the defunct Kaduna State, Lawal Kaita, over the death of his widow, Yelwa Lawal-kaita.

Atiku explained that he visited Mr Buhari and the Emir of Daura to congratulate them for the successful celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir festivity.

On the leadership crisis in the Katsina State chapter of the PDP, the former vice president said the forthcoming party congresses will resolve it.

“There will soon be congresses, so, people will elect whom they want to be their party leaders,” he said.

Meanwhile, a press statement from the Atiku Media Office on Saturday said the visit was meant for the former vice president to express his love for Katsina State in particular and to familiarise with distinguished personalities of the Daura Emirate.

“The meeting of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar to Katsina State today is essentially a continuation of his courtesy visits since the end of Sallah celebrations and, especially to condole with the family of his late old friend, Mallam Lawan Kaita,” the statement signed by Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, said.

