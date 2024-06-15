The Nigeria Police Force has raised an alarm that the ongoing police constable recruitment exercise was marred by alleged corruption and irregularities.

The list of successful candidates in the recruitment exercise was recently published by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, expressed surprise over an alleged disappearance of names of screened candidates who were successful in the last stage of the process.

Mr Adejobi, an assistant commissioner of police, said the police authorities decided to raise the alarm after scrutinising the PSC list of the successful candidates.

He explained that the PSC list was subjected to scrutiny following receipt of a series of complaints from candidates alleging corrupt practices in the recruitment.

The Force spokesperson said the police authorities have dissociated themselves from the PSC list of successful candidates.

He said the published list also contains several names of candidates who “failed either the computer-based test (CBT) or the physical screening exercise or both”.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

He pointed said some of those disqualified over medical issues “also made the list of successful candidates as published by the PSC”.

“Most worrisome is the allegation of financial dealings and corrupt practices leading to the outcome where unqualified and untrainable individuals have been shortlisted,” he stated.

Reviewing the list

Mr Adejobi said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, had written a “letter of objection” to the Chairperson of the PSC on Monday, informing him of the “discoveries” in the list.

“The reaction of the IGP was without prejudice to the power of the commission to recruit for the police as ruled by the Supreme Court but this power does not include the power to recruit unqualified and untrained individuals for the police,” he said.

The Force spokesperson argued that the IGP’s letter was in light of the fact that the Nigerian police, not the PSC, bear “the brunt of recruitment of unqualified individuals” into the force.

“The Nigeria Police Force therefore takes exception to this unpleasant development and calls for a total review of the process with a view to recruiting qualified, competent, trainable and productive hands into the Nigeria Police Force, in line with the vision of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration on police reform,” he said.

He stressed that the police were concerned about the “plights and ordeals” of prospective recruits, who have been subjected to all forms of rigorous screening exercise, adding that they would ensure that the process was “thoroughly” reviewed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

