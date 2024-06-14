President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja for Lagos State on Friday, ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

This is contained in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, in Abuja.

The statement said the President would observe Eid-el-Kabir in Lagos, where he would also spend the Sallah holidays.

“The President will mark the occasion in prayers and reflection on advancing the transformation of Nigeria in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda,” said the statement.

Last April, President Tinubu observed the Eid-el-Fitri in Lagos, his home state. He returned to Abuja a few days after the Sallah holidays.

(NAN)

