As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration commemorates its first year in office, Women Radio 91.7 spotlights female-focused initiatives driven by state governors between 29 May 2023 and 29 May 2024. Elections and campaigns come with promises made to citizens, especially women who vote politicians into offices based on these assertions. In this report, Women Radio 91.7 tracked female-centric interventions of elected governors who have made efforts to bridge the economic gap of women at the state level.

Lagos, Ekiti and Ogun care and empower

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has demonstrated a commitment to supporting women-owned businesses as part of his broader economic empowerment agenda. On 8 February, according to the state government, Mr Sanwo-Olu announced free ante-natal care in all government-owned health facilities to support expectant mothers and improve maternal health. The women also benefit from free delivery services accessing quality healthcare without financial barriers in government-owned hospitals. These initiatives have prioritised the well-being of women during pregnancy and childbirth thereby reducing maternal mortality. “Eko Cares,” an intervention announced by the state government, provides subsidised food markets and distribution of essential food items that address the immediate needs of women and their families to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal. Eko Cares is said to have given N50,000 in financial support to 15,000 women entrepreneurs to sustain and expand their businesses amidst economic challenges.

In Ekiti State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s government announced that he supported over 30,000 widows and 2,000 orphans under the Widow and Orphans Hope Project, distributed empowerment materials and scholarships worth N100,000 each to 25 indigent students and empowered female students to overcome challenges related to hygiene and financial constraints. Mr Oyebanji’s government through the Adire Hub Programme said it employs and trains women and youths; gives conditional monthly cash stipends for women and through the Renewed Hope Agenda programme inspired by Nigeria’s First Lady Remi Tinubu, supports women to start and sustain their small-scale businesses; as well as provides land, financial support and seedlings to women in Agriculture.

Ogun State under Governor Dapo Abiodun has reported training programmes for women through skills development and financial literacy providing interest-free loans tailored for women to thrive in their businesses.

Equipping Women of Abia, Ebonyi & Enugu.

On 8 March 2024, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State said he approved and implemented the disbursement of N100,000 interest-free loans to 50 women entrepreneurs in each ward to strengthen their enterprises. According to official reports, 899 women have received N60,000 each in livelihood grants. This move aims to ensure that women play a significant role in decision-making processes, particularly in sectors like health, education, agriculture, and poverty alleviation.

According to Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, 2,451 women, including women with disabilities, have been trained in rice production, food processing and entrepreneurship. The Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency noted that 4,000 pregnant women, 100 women, and children were enrolled in the Government’s health insurance scheme for easy access to essential health services without financial burden.

The Enugu State Government announced the flag off of the Enugu State Sustainable Economic Empowerment Programme (E-SEEP) in May 2024 by Governor Peter Mbah in which 70 per cent of women benefited from training in vocational skills, entrepreneurial skills, financial literacy, and digital marketing which will be followed by six months of post-training business mentoring.

Obaseki and Otu on Edo and Cross River Women

According to the Edo State Government, 200 women were empowered with Point of Sale (POS) machines and a total of N4 million in grants by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to cushion the effects of women’s economic hardship. Through the Operation Feed the Hungry Initiative, N1 billion was earmarked for 60,000 residents including women through collaboration with religious organisations to provide food to vulnerable and poor citizens.

The Cross River State Government noted that 20 women received five hundred thousand naira each to boost and enhance their agricultural food production enterprise through the Renewed Hope Initiative under the leadership of Governor Bassey Otu.

Kwara women and Nigeria’s female-centric Governor

In June 2023, Kwara State Ministry of Finance announced that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq increased the number of beneficiaries of the Nigeria-Covid 19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Labour Intensive Public Workfare project at the local government level from 1,025 to 5,348 beneficiaries. Mr AbdulRazaq also increased the monthly stipend of beneficiaries from N10,000 to N15,000 to cushion the effects of fuel subsidies for unemployed women. Over two million integrated insecticide-treated nets were distributed to women and children across the 16 local government areas of the state to protect them from malaria. For the first time in Kwara, five female lawmakers emerged in the state assembly under the AbdulRazaq administration. In July & September 2023, the governor nominated nine women and nine men for his cabinet, inaugurated members of the state executive council alongside five permanent secretaries and a member of the civil service commission with 50 per cent of each gender making the highest number of female commissioners in the country and confirming his commitment to gender equality. Mr AbdulRazaq as chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) urged the national assembly to revisit the proposed gender parity legislation for a more inclusive Nigeria. According to him, through a partnership with the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), the Kwara State Government embarked on a $57.3 million special agro-industrial project to promote agro-processing and sustainable farming and create jobs for women and youths. About 8,000 unemployed youth including women in 16 local government areas are under the state’s public workfare scheme with each beneficiary receiving financial support of N25,000.

The direct impactful investments of Borno

In June 2023, over 5,000 women were said to have benefited from training and funding to start and expand their businesses through the Borno Women’s Economic Empowerment programme. On 8 March, Governor Babagana Zullum of Borno State announced the distribution of N150 million in cash and food items to 3,000 vulnerable women across 27 local government areas with each beneficiary receiving N50,000. This was in response to the petrol subsidy removal targeting vulnerable households. In April 2024, the Borno State government announced its collaboration with the World Bank-supported multi-sectoral crisis recovery project (MCRP) having trained 200 healthcare professionals on mental health and psychosocial support services to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to provide specialised care to women and children affected by Boko Haram insurgency. In October 2023, Mr Zullum announced the launch of the Girls’ Education Initiative to increase girls’ enrolment and retention in schools, providing scholarships and mentorship opportunities. In November 2023, the Borno State Government announced that over 3,000 women were trained and given seeds and tools to enhance their agricultural productivity through the Women’s Agricultural Empowerment Program.

The state government is noted to have established a disability support programme, providing assistive devices to over 1900 inclusive services for women with disabilities. According to the Borno government, palliatives were distributed to 300,000 internally displaced persons, mostly women. Women in leadership positions are said to have benefited from ongoing capacity-building and training to enhance their skills and representation in decision-making processes.

Impactful projects in Jigawa and Katsina

The Jigawa State Economic Empowerment and Youth Employment Agency announced an investment of N50,000 each into women-led businesses. A total of 125 elderly women of the 250 elderly individuals benefited directly from N25 million through the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS). Under the Jigawa State Covid-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (J-Cares) Programme, the government announced that N212 million was disbursed as grants to over 4,200 women and youth owners of small-scale businesses. A thousand Jigawa women entrepreneurs received a direct investment of N50,000 each from the Jigawa State Economic Empowerment and Youth Employment Agency to drive sustainable development and promote economic empowerment as announced by the agency.

In Katsina State under the leadership of Governor Dikko Radda, the Women, Youth and Children Improvement Support Initiative is said to have provided free treatment and drugs to over 7,000 sickle cell patients to improve their quality of life and reduce the economic burden on their families. About 600 women and youths received vocational training with start-up capital in sewing and grinding machines. Financial grants from N10,000 to N50,000 were given to women and orphans following training in entrepreneurial skills. An anti-gender-based violence centre was said to have been established to support women and children facing gender-related issues for protection and access to justice. Mr Radda is also said to have approved the release of a N200 million counterpart fund to address malnutrition among women and children in the state.

Kano, Kaduna and Zamfara equip women

About 1,028 Kano women across all 44 local government areas were said to have each received a grant of N20,000 to start small-scale businesses to foster female economic independence, enabling them to contribute to their families and communities. It was announced that more women, youths and persons living with disabilities received food, cash and skills empowerment, courtesy of Governor Abba Yusuf.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State unveiled five mobile clinics and commissioned a women and children shelter to provide medical services and shelter to citizens especially victims of Gender-Based Violence, according to Deputy Governor Hadiza Balarabe. About 5,000 women and girls were trained in data science, AI and entrepreneurial digital skills as announced by Google in partnership with the state government. Also, 450 women with disabilities received grants while 500 women farmers and petty traders received financial support.

In Zamfara, Governor Dauda Lawal continued with the former state governor’s instituted policy of providing N20,000 monthly to women as part of efforts to ease economic hardship.

Ray of hope for women in Benue

About 3,000 Benue women have gained from financial interventions to reduce poverty, according to Governor Hyacinth Alia’s government.

Making governors accountable for the next 365 days

The interventions of some governors reveal a level of progress in women’s economic empowerment between 29 May 2023 and 29 May 2024. However, there is a huge gap that still exists as there are no physical records of interventions by most governors to bridge the already existing huge economic gap and lift women out of poverty. Promises were made during election campaigns and we could not track any record of physical implementation as little or nothing was found within the observed time frame. We urge the governors of Adamawa, Anambra, Delta, Imo, Kebbi, Kogi, Niger, Ondo, Osun and Oyo states to take a cue from states who have invested in women.

Nigerian women are hopeful of increased female representation in governance, better economic advancement, improved health initiatives, reduced maternal mortality and neonatal mortality and cultural shift in practices to develop women. Achieving gender inclusion and women’s empowerment is crucial for the development of Nigeria. While significant strides have been made, continued commitment and collaborative efforts are essential for a sustainable Nigeria. Women Radio 91.7 will continue to track, monitor, evaluate and hold the government accountable for promises made to women. We urge you as citizens to partner with us by reporting female-centric initiatives implemented in your state to news@wfm917.com

