The Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage on Monday submitted its report to the federal government.

The Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Segun Imohiosen, announced this in a statement in Abuja.

It is, however, not clear how much it recommended as the new minimum wage.

President Bola Tinubu inaugurated the 37-member committee headed by Bukar Aji, on 30 January, in line with the Minimum Wage Act, 2019.

It was tasked with recommending a new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers across both public and private sectors.

The SGF, George Akume, who received the report of the committee and stated that it would soon be forwarded to the President.

“A formal presentation of the report will be made to Mr President for appropriate action when the leadership of the organised labour, as well as representatives of government and the organised private sector, return from the ongoing International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conference in Geneva, Switzerland,” Mr Akume said.

During the last meeting held by the Tripartite Committee on New Minimum Wage on Friday in Abuja, labour reduced its demand to N250,000 from N494,000, while the federal government increased its offer from N60,000 to N62,000.

However, government representatives stated they would present this figure to President Tinubu for further action.

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier that the organised labour warned that it will reconvene to decide on the resumption of the suspended strike if the federal government and National Assembly fail to meet its demand on the proposed minimum wage by midnight on Tuesday.

The Assistant General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Chris Onyeka, disclosed this during an appearance on Channels Television’s ‘The Morning Brief’ show on Monday.

Nigerian workers, under the auspices of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), had suspended their strike for one week to resume negotiations with the government on the minimum wage. The one-week ultimatum given by labour to the federal government will expire at midnight on Tuesday.

“The federal government and the National Assembly have the call now. Our demand is clear: the government must review it, send an Executive Bill to the National Assembly, and enact a National Minimum Wage Act that meets our expectations.”

“If our demand is not met, the one-week notice we issued will expire tomorrow. If we do not receive a tangible response by then, the organs of organised labour will meet to decide our next steps,” Mr Onyeka said.

