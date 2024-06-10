Nigeria’s Super Eagles are set for a pivotal World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic’s Cheetahs in Abidjan.

After three consecutive draws in the competition, the team is desperate to turn the tide and secure their first win.

While not entirely neutral territory, Abidjan offers a familiar setting for the Eagles.

A large Nigerian population resides in the Ivorian commercial capital, and the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, affectionately nicknamed “La Felicia,” holds positive memories for Nigerian fans.

Here, the Eagles soared during the 2023 AFCON, claiming victories in all the matches played on the turf before ultimately falling to the Ivorian Elephants in the final at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

The lush pitch at La Felicia is believed to suit the playing style of Nigeria’s European-based players.

The Super Eagles enter the match determined to reignite their World Cup qualification campaign.

However, facing Benin under the leadership of Gernot Rohr adds a layer of complexity.

Rohr, unceremoniously dismissed by the Nigerian Football Federation, will be eager to prove himself against his former employers.

This encounter carries significant weight for Coach Finidi George. Many fans are eager to see if the former Ajax winger can finally lead the Eagles to victory, silencing critics who questioned his appointment.

Stay tuned to PREMIUM TIMES for live updates as Nigeria takes on Benin Republic in this crucial matchday four fixture of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Kick-off is at 5 p.m.

The game is officially underway in Abidjan between Benin Republic’s Cheetahs and Nigeria’s Super Eagles

Great opportunity for Nigeria but Chukwueze disposed of the ball by the Benin Republic defenders

A pass directed to Ademola Lookman is intercepted as the Super Eagles win a corner kick

Super Eagles sustain the pressure but the Cheetahs have been defending stoutly

20 minutes gone.. Benin 0-0 Nigeria

After three straight draws, the Super Eagles can’t afford fourth consecutive stalemate in this fixture

Iwobi tries to wriggle through but he has been checkmated

Coach Finidi made some alterations to his starting line up for this game opting to start the likes of Chukwueze and Moffi… Those changes haven’t translated to goals for now

Corner kick for Benin Republic

Benin Republic come very close to breaking the deadlock but the goal would have been chalked off for offside play.

Goal!! Super Eagles take the lead in Abidjan!

Raphael Onyedika gets the opening goal with a fine strike off an assist from Samuel Chukwueze

30 minutes gone… Benin 0-1 Nigeria

Goal!!! Benin Republic equalise

Josel Dossou with the equalizer for the Cheetahs

Free kick for Nigeria in a promising position

