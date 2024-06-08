The Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Fatima Waziri-Azi, said many orphanages around the country are currently under investigation.

She made this known while responding to questions during a One-Day Community Dialogue and Advocacy on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), organised by the agency for stakeholders in Gwagwalada communities of FCT on Thursday.

She said some orphanages commit a lot of infractions that can be categorised as human trafficking.

“We are investigating a lot of orphanages around the country, NAPTIP is currently prosecuting some of these orphanages.

“The agency is witnessing a lot with these orphanages. No orphanage has the right to conclude adoption of children.

“NAPTIP comes in when there is an element of human trafficking,” she said.

The NAPTIP boss, therefore, warned orphanages to be careful on their mode of operations, as well as cautioned Nigerians to be careful with adoption of babies from such homes.

She called on Nigerians to follow due process in adoption of babies.

(NAN)

