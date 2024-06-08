The Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Fatima Waziri-Azi, said many orphanages around the country are currently under investigation.
She made this known while responding to questions during a One-Day Community Dialogue and Advocacy on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), organised by the agency for stakeholders in Gwagwalada communities of FCT on Thursday.
She said some orphanages commit a lot of infractions that can be categorised as human trafficking.
“We are investigating a lot of orphanages around the country, NAPTIP is currently prosecuting some of these orphanages.
|
“The agency is witnessing a lot with these orphanages. No orphanage has the right to conclude adoption of children.
“NAPTIP comes in when there is an element of human trafficking,” she said.
The NAPTIP boss, therefore, warned orphanages to be careful on their mode of operations, as well as cautioned Nigerians to be careful with adoption of babies from such homes.
She called on Nigerians to follow due process in adoption of babies.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999