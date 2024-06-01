The Senate Committee on Nigerian Army has called for a thorough investigation into the killing of soldiers in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State.

Chairman of the Committee, Abdulaziz Yar’adua, made the call in a statement on Saturday.

Five soldiers were killed on Thursday when gunmen attacked troops attached to Operation UDO KA.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the gunmen, numbering about 15, attacked soldiers at about 8 a.m. at a military checkpoint in Obikabia Junction in Aba.

The gunmen were said to be enforcing a sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) across the South-east to mark the Biafra Day which is celebrated annually in the region

Mr Yar’adua, while reacting to the attack, condemned it and called for a proper investigation.

He urged relevant security agencies to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

“We urge a comprehensive investigation into this despicable attack to ensure that justice is served and those responsible are brought to account. It is imperative that the lifeline of these terrorists, the people, recognize the gravity of their actions and refrain from offering support to such destructive elements.

“The Senate Committee on Army stands in solidarity with the armed forces and affirms our unwavering support for their efforts to protect our citizens and maintain peace in the region.

“We call for a decisive and resolute response from the military to combat this act of terror, ensuring the group responsible faces overwhelming military pressure until their complete defeat.

“In times like these, unity, resilience, and collective resolve are paramount. We must stand together against all forms of violence and insurgency that threaten the security and stability of our beloved nation,” the committee chairman added.

Mr Yar’adua sympathised with families of the slain soldiers and the Nigerian Army.

“The Senate Committee on Army vehemently condemns the heinous and cowardly attack on the troops of Operation UDO KA at the Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Abia State on the 30th of May, 2024, during the Biafra Remembrance Day. The assault orchestrated by the IPOB/ESN terrorists, resulting in the tragic loss of 5 personnel of the armed forces, is an affront to the peace and security of our nation.

“Our hearts go out to the families and colleagues of the fallen soldiers, whose sacrifice in the line of duty will not be forgotten. Each soldier lost represents a significant loss to our nation’s defense and stability,” he added.

