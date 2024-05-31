The two major workers unions in Nigeria have declared a total indefinite strike from Monday across the country.
The unions, NLC and TUC, made the declaration at a press conference in Abuja. Many other workers’ unions such as those of doctors, university lecturers, airport workers and electricity workers are part of or affiliates of the NLC or TUC and are also expected to join the strike.
The strike is to force the government to agree on a new minimum wage for workers as well as review the increase in the price of electricity for some consumers.
PREMIUM TIMES reported that the NLC and the TUC have been in negotiation with the federal government over a new minimum wage since the government policies announced last year by President Bola Tinubu led to an astronomical increase in the cost of goods and services.
The negotiations have, however, stalled as the parties failed to agree on an appropriate minimum wage from the current N30,000 minimum wage.
Details later…
