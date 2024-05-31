Multiple award-winning music powerhouse Yemi Alade has announced her sixth album ‘Rebel Queen’ and her tenth musical project to her teeming fans.

She also revealed the details of the upcoming album in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos on Friday.

Yemi said, “I am a true rebel in words and action. So many albums tend to have monotony in genre and style, which often bores me easily. This album is a blend of what my playlist consists of right now: the new and old pop music that cuts across generations and boundaries. I am generally known as someone who has consistently charted her course and walked the path less travelled.

“Rebel Queen has something new, old and borrowed. I want to emphasise that every song is unique and a capsule of my thoughts and melodies and a truckload of nostalgia.”

The singer, who recorded the African Cup of Nations 2024 theme song alongside some of Africa’s most prominent musicians, also spoke about the album’s track listing and what her fans should expect.

She said, “It’s a 16-track album that takes you through sounds of Africa on different tempos and rhythms with features from a few of your favourite artists from different parts of the world. The album covers femininity, style, dance, motivation, liberation and consciousness.”

She gained prominence after winning the Peak Talent Show in 2009.

She then signed with Effyzzie Music Group and released her debut single “Johnny” in 2013.

Since then, she has released two studio albums and won multiple awards.

