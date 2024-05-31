Multiple award-winning music powerhouse Yemi Alade has announced her sixth album ‘Rebel Queen’ and her tenth musical project to her teeming fans.
She also revealed the details of the upcoming album in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos on Friday.
Yemi said, “I am a true rebel in words and action. So many albums tend to have monotony in genre and style, which often bores me easily. This album is a blend of what my playlist consists of right now: the new and old pop music that cuts across generations and boundaries. I am generally known as someone who has consistently charted her course and walked the path less travelled.
“Rebel Queen has something new, old and borrowed. I want to emphasise that every song is unique and a capsule of my thoughts and melodies and a truckload of nostalgia.”
|
The singer, who recorded the African Cup of Nations 2024 theme song alongside some of Africa’s most prominent musicians, also spoke about the album’s track listing and what her fans should expect.
She said, “It’s a 16-track album that takes you through sounds of Africa on different tempos and rhythms with features from a few of your favourite artists from different parts of the world. The album covers femininity, style, dance, motivation, liberation and consciousness.”
ALSO READ: Yemi Alade tackles Lagos Govt over house demolition
She gained prominence after winning the Peak Talent Show in 2009.
She then signed with Effyzzie Music Group and released her debut single “Johnny” in 2013.
Since then, she has released two studio albums and won multiple awards.
She has won multiple awards and has collaborated with several other music artists.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999