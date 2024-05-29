After several confusing statements and signals, President Bola Tinubu briefly addressed the joint session of the National Assembly after initially declining to do so.

The president addressed the session for about seven minutes, touching on the newly- signed National Anthem law.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who had earlier announced that the president would not address the lawmakers, appealed to him to briefly speak to them before doing a “waka pass”, a term used predominantly when an actor does not say anything in a movie scene but just walks by.

Mr Akpabio had said the president would only address Nigerians on 12 June but would only do “waka pass”.

Following the appeal, the president talked about the planned 2024 supplementary budget and sustaining democracy.

“We must not risk this democracy. Build this democracy so that the future of our children will be productive and prosperous,” Mr Tinubu said.

National Anthem

Speaking on the national anthem, Mr Tinubu said it symbolises the country’s diversity.

“This is our diversity—representing all cradles and how we play together to be brothers and sisters. Without this House, probably I may not find the path to the presidency,” he said.

The president called for solidarity and collaboration to help drive the country. He added that no other nation can help Nigeria.

He also disclosed plans to transmit a supplementary budget proposal to the National Assembly for passage.

“No other institution will help us except we do it ourselves. No amount of aid from foreign countries will help us. Let us work together to build our nation. Not only for us but for generations yet unborn. charting a new path.

“We are walking the talk. I will soon bring the 2024 Appropriation Bill (Supplementary Budget)—that is just for your information, but we must not risk this democracy, build this nation so that the future of our great ground children will be sure of prosperity and progress,” Mr Tinubu stated.

