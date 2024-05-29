After several confusing statements and signals, President Bola Tinubu briefly addressed the joint session of the National Assembly, after initially declining to do so.

The president addressed the session for about seven minutes before, touching on the newly signed into law National Anthem Bill.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who had earlier announced that the president would not brief the lawmakers, appealed to the president to briefly speak to them before doing a “waka pass”, a term used predominantly when an actor does not say anything in a movie scene, but just walks by.

Mr Akpabio had said the president would only address Nigerians on 12 June but would only do “waka pass”.

Following the appeal, the president talked about theTinubu the planned 2024 supplementary budget and sustaining democracy.

“We must not risk this democracy. Build this democracy so that the future of our children will be productive and prosperous,” Mr Tinubu said.

Details later…

