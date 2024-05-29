President Bola Tinubu has signed into law the bill to revert to the old national anthem.

President Tinubu approved the bill on Wednesday morning as part of the constitutional provisions to make it a law.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this while addressing lawmakers at the ongoing joint session of the National Assembly.

The bill seeks to replace the current anthem with the former one adopted as the country’s independence on October 1, 1960, but was changed in 1978 by the Olusegun Obasanjo military regime.

The Senate passed the bill on Tuesday while the House of Representatives passed it last Thursday.

In his address at the joint sitting, the senate president urged Nigerians to familiarise themselves with the new national anthem.

The new national anthem was sung upon President Tinubu’s arrival in the House chamber for the joint session.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

