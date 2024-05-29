President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the National Assembly Complex as part of his itinerary to commemorate the 25 years of unbroken democracy.
The president is, however, yet to enter the chamber, though, the lawmakers are set for his arrival.
The motorcade of the president arrived at the National Assembly 11:57 a.m. after over three hours of waiting by the House.
Shortly after the arrival of the motorcade, the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, alongside the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, entered the chamber.
|
Mr Akpabio announced that the president would not address the chamber but listen to the Old National Anthem. He urged the lawmakers to download the new anthem.
Details…..
