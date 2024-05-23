The House of Representatives has passed a bill to revert to the old national anthem.
The bill, sponsored by the Majority Leader of the House, Julius Ihonvbere, was taken through the first, second and third reading on Thursday amid opposition from some lawmakers.
The lyrics of the old National Anthem, written by Lillian Jean Williams, composed by Frances Berda and sung between 1960 and 1978 were:
Nigeria we hail thee
Our own dear native land
Though tribe and tongue may differ
In brotherhood we stand
Nigerians all and proud to serve
Our sovereign motherland
Our flag shall be a symbol
That truth and justice reign
In peace or battle honour
And this we count as gain
To pass unto our children
A banner without stain
O God of all creation
Grant this our one request
Help us to build a nation
Where no man is oppressed
And so with peace and plenty
Nigeria may be blessed.
|
The current national anthem was adopted in 1978 during the military regime of Olusegun Obasanjo.
It was written by John Ikechukwu, Eme Etim Akpan, Babatunde Ogunnaike, Sotu Omoigui and P. O. Aderogbu, five winners of a competition, and composed by Benedict Odiase.
The current national anthem is:
Arise, O Compatriots,
Nigeria’s call obey
To serve our Fatherland
With love and strength and faith
The labour of our heroes past
Shall never be in vain,
To serve with heart and might
One nation bound in freedom,
Peace and unity.
Oh God of all creation,
Direct our noble cause
Guide our leaders right
Help our youth the truth to know
In love and honesty to grow
And living just and true
Great lofty heights attain
To build a nation where peace
And justice shall reign.
More details later…
