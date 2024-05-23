The House of Representatives has passed a bill to revert to the old national anthem.

The bill, sponsored by the Majority Leader of the House, Julius Ihonvbere, was taken through the first, second and third reading on Thursday amid opposition from some lawmakers.

The lyrics of the old National Anthem, written by Lillian Jean Williams, composed by Frances Berda and sung between 1960 and 1978 were:

Nigeria we hail thee

Our own dear native land

Though tribe and tongue may differ

In brotherhood we stand

Nigerians all and proud to serve

Our sovereign motherland

Our flag shall be a symbol

That truth and justice reign

In peace or battle honour

And this we count as gain

To pass unto our children

A banner without stain

O God of all creation

Grant this our one request

Help us to build a nation

Where no man is oppressed

And so with peace and plenty

Nigeria may be blessed.

The current national anthem was adopted in 1978 during the military regime of Olusegun Obasanjo.

It was written by John Ikechukwu, Eme Etim Akpan, Babatunde Ogunnaike, Sotu Omoigui and P. O. Aderogbu, five winners of a competition, and composed by Benedict Odiase.

The current national anthem is:

Arise, O Compatriots,

Nigeria’s call obey

To serve our Fatherland

With love and strength and faith

The labour of our heroes past

Shall never be in vain,

To serve with heart and might

One nation bound in freedom,

Peace and unity.

Oh God of all creation,

Direct our noble cause

Guide our leaders right

Help our youth the truth to know

In love and honesty to grow

And living just and true

Great lofty heights attain

To build a nation where peace

And justice shall reign.

More details later…

