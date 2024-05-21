Like singer Tiwa Savage, the Grammy-winning Nigerian musician Burna Boy has also ventured into filmmaking by executive producing “3 Cold Dishes” thriller.

Unlike producers who are more involved in daily filmmaking, the executive producer funds the movie.

For the first time in history, Tiwa Savage delved into the movie industry by acting and executive producing her movie, “Water & Garri.”

This project was born to make a visual album of her 2021 EP of the same name. The movie hit Prime Video on 10 May.

According to Variety, the Afrofusion singer and fast-rising South African filmmaker Mandla Dube has been selected for the new film, to be produced by Black Mic Mac.

Black Mic Mac, the production banner championing African and Middle Eastern talent, was launched in 2023 by production and sales vet Pape Boye and Logical Pictures.

The movie company revealed that Burna Boy will executive produce their upcoming thriller, “3 Cold Dishes”, through Spaceship Films, the production company he established alongside his mother, Bose Ogulu.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

About 3 Cold Dishes

The film, by Asurf Oluseyi, will star Nollywood actors like Wale Ojo, Osas Ighodaro, Femi Jacobs, Ruby Akubueze, Brutus Richards, and Greg Ojefua, alongside some Ivorian and Senegalese actors.

The movie is about three teenagers who were forced into sex slavery by men they once trusted. Thirteen years later, they unite to avenge the men who robbed them of their innocence. The film shed more light on pressing issues of sex trafficking of young girls in sub-Saharan Africa.

“3 Cold Dishes” is being shot in Nigeria, the Republic of Benin, and Cote d’Ivoire. It also incorporates three languages: French, Yoruba, and English.

The co-production team for the “3 Cold Dishes” movie includes Asurf Films Ltd, Spaceship Films, Nexthought Creativehub Ltd, Ifind Pictures, Martian Network, Alma Productions, Black Mic Mac, Capital Film Productions, Azurenoir & Co.

The movie commenced pre-production in 2022 and began production in April 2023.

“3 Cold Dishes” is currently in production, and the release date has yet to be announced.

This is the first African film backed by NFT (non-fungible tokens) sales.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

