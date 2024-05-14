The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Tuesday issued President Bola Tinubu a two-week ultimatum to reinstate the dissolved governing councils of Nigerian universities.

Since Mr Tinubu dissolved the universities in June, they have operated without governing councils for close to a year. The dissolution affected all public institutions, including polytechnics and colleges of education.

In a statement signed by the union’s president, Emmanuel Osodeke, a professor of soil science, ASUU described the dissolution as illegal and contrary to the Universities Miscellaneous Act.

The union said the “illegal dissolution” has paved the way for illegalities in the Nigerian university system.

Therefore, ASUU asked Mr Tinubu to reinstate those whose tenure had yet to elapse and reconstitute those whose tenure had elapsed.

ASUU noted that it would reconvene in two weeks to review the situation and “take a decisive action to address the issues.”

“Nigerians should hold the federal and state governments responsible if the matter of governing councils is allowed to snowball into an avoidable industrial crisis,” it said.

ASUU also accused the Nigerian government of channelling funds accruable to Tertiary Education TrustFund (TETFund) to the Students’ Education Loan Scheme.

“This is antithetical to the original intent of the Law establishing the Education Tax Fund which now operates as TETFund,” it said.

ASUU said the TETfund grant should not replace adequate and regular budgetary allocations by federal and state governments for capital and recurrent expenditures in the public universities.

“NEC enjoins the federal government not to divert TETFund resources to funding loans so as not to water down the impact of its intervention. In addition, both Federal and State Governments should rise to their responsibility of adequate funding to arrest the emergent rot and decay that are becoming more noticeable on the campuses of Nigeria’s public universities in spite of the intervention efforts of TETFund,” the union said.

ASUU said there are no serious efforts by the Nigerian government to address the lingering issues that forced the union to embark on an eight-month nation wide strike in 2022.

Other perennial issues

Other grievances listed by the union are perennial issues that have pitted it against the Nigerian government in the last decade. They include the non-renegotiation of its 2009 agreement with the government, the proliferation of universities, underfunding of the universities, and the continuous use of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) for payment of their salaries.

ASUU has also rejected the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standard (CCMAS) developed by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Governing Councils

The union noted that Mr Tinubu’s dissolution of the governing council is a continuation of erosion of university autonomy.

“University administrations now place advertisements for the appointment of Vice-Chancellor without authorisation from the appropriate quarters – the Governing Councils,” it said.

It said outgoing vice-chancellors, working in cahoots with the ministry of education, are illegally running the universities on a daily basis.

ASUU said: “They routinely usurp the powers of Governing Councils to recruit and discipline staff as well as manage university finances in manners bereft of transparency and accountability.

“It is therefore stating the obvious to say that these and sundry activities that run contrary to the extant laws are compounding cases of corruption in our universities.

“ASUU condemns these anomalies in strong terms and calls on the federal government and the equally affected State Governments to respect the Laws establishing their universities. Universities are supposed to be the bastion of democratic ethos and practices. We cannot entrench sustainable democratic culture in Nigeria if universities are run by the whims and caprices of individuals no matter how knowledgeable. We therefore restate our demand for reinstating Governing Councils whose tenures are yet to lapse and reconstitute those whose tenures had lapsed so that our universities can run in accordance with their Laws.”

Renegotiation of agreements

ASUU called on Mr Tinubu-led administration to immediately set in motion the process that will lead to the review and signing of the Nimi Briggs-led renegotiated draft agreement “as a mark of goodwill and assured hope for Nigeria’s public universities.”

The union accused the former minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, of truncating the renegotiation process that lasted more than four years.

The union said: “The reviewed agreement with the Briggs-led government team has remained in its draft form from 2021 till date.

“The last FGN/ASUU Agreement was in 2009. Consequent upon the union’s advocacy spanning almost one decade, our union went into the renegotiation with the FGN as in 2017.

“We started with the Wale Babalakin-led Joint Renegotiation Committee. Emeritus Prof Munzali Jibril took over when negotiation broke down owing to Dr. Babalakin’s highhandedness and fixation to impose his unworkable anti-worker orientations as terms of agreement. Also, at some point, the Federal Government dropped Prof. Munzali Jibril and directed Emeritus Prof. Nimi Biggs to take over the negotiation. A draft Agreement was reached with the Professor Briggs-led Committee in 2021. Unfortunately, agents of the Buhari government refused to approve the draft Agreement for reasons best known to them”

IPPIS

In December, the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, a professor, announced that the government has exempted universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education from the use of the Integrated Personnel Payment System (IPPIS) for the payments of staff salaries and allowances.

However, months after the declaration, ASUU said, the government has yet to implement it as its members are still being paid from what they described as “New IPPIS”.

“As at today, the salaries of our members are still whimsically withheld just as third-party deductions such as cooperative contributions, pension deductions and union check-off dues are not released. The platform, with all its encumbrances, is used to pay our members under the disguise of the ‘New IPPIS’ contrary to the understanding reached at the 11th January, 2024 stakeholders’ meeting held at the National Universities Commission (NUC),” ASUU said.

“ASUU’s position remains unchanged: Government should revert to quarterly releases of university funds to enable the institutions design and implement their salary payment plans under the supervision of their governing councils,” it said

“In the interest of industrial harmony, the government should direct the immediate release of all outstanding deductions, unpaid promotion arrears and salaries of university academics which were unjustly withheld by the corruption-ridden IPPIS regime.”

CCMAS

ASUU also rejected the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standard (CCMAS) developed by the NUC for use in Nigerian universities.

The union insisted that the university senates are the authorities recognised by university laws to initiate academic programmes and award degrees, diplomas and certificates.

“The regulatory function of the NUC is mainly to ensure that universities operate according to their laws, rules and regulations, not to breath down the necks of universities. Once again, ASUU calls on the NUC to join forces with ASUU’s efforts to address challenges associated with underfunding, understaffing, academic staff turnover, and other more pressing problems affecting quality teaching, learning, research and community service in our universities,” it added.

Proliferation of Universities

On the proliferation of universities, ASUU condemned the continuous establishment of public universities without adequate plans of funding them.

The union said the continuous reliance on TETFund is stretched thin, the agency’s intervention fund.

ASUU noted that its joint committee with NUC submitted a draft bill to the last National Assembly over the proliferation of universities.

“However, that bill did not see the light of the day. The fallout from that is the reckless manner by which both the Federal and state governments have continued to pronounce universities without preparations for their funding. This recently came to a worrisome height when a sitting governor beastly declared that he would establish ten universities in his state before the end of his tenure,” the statement added.

“However, rather than supporting our advocacy for adequate funding of public universities, each Senator is surreptitiously pushing for the establishment of a university as part of their constituency projects while visitors to state universities who could not fund existing universities are creating two or more purely for electoral gains.

ASUU vowed to explore all legal means to resist “the pervasive moves by politicians to keep proliferating crisis centres for the children of the poor in the name of universities.”

“We urge the President Tinubu-led administration to refrain from further proliferation of universities and refocus the system. What we need are universities that are adequately empowered to address the challenges confronting Nigeria and stand shoulder-to- shoulder with their peers elsewhere in the world and mushroom glorified high schools,” it added.

Arrears of Earned Academic Allowances

The union noted that the federal government has still not paid the backlog of the Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) which was part of the allowances captured in the 2023 national budget for federal universities.

“The December 2020 MoA between federal government and ASUU reaffirmed our understanding on mainstreaming of EAA into lecturers’ salaries while the next tranche of the allowances was to be paid in 2021. However, the scheduled payment was not only aborted, the mainstreaming EAA as from 2022 has remained a mirage in federal and most state universities. In addition, the outstanding three and half months’ salaries withheld during the preventable 2022 nationwide strike action remains unpaid to our members in the federal universities. Similarly, our colleagues in many state universities are being owed arrears of EAA, withheld salaries, third-party deductions and other entitlements due to them. ASUU condemns this seemingly disinterested of concerned authorities about these issues of life and livelihood of our members across the campuses. It will be unfortunate if the union is forced to take some unpleasant decisions to address all these lingering issues.”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

