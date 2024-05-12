The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and thunderstorms from Sunday to Tuesday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Saturday predicted sunny skies on Sunday with patches of cloud over the northern region.

It forecast isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Katsina, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Kaduna, Kebbi, Jigawa and Taraba States during the morning periods.

According to it, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Adamawa, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna and Taraba States later in the day.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the North Central region with prospects of thunderstorms over Kwara, Niger, Benue and Kogi States during the morning hours.

“ Widespread thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau and Kogi States later in the day.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over the southern states with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Delta States during the morning periods, “ it said.

According to the agency, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Abia, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Delta States later in the day.

NiMet envisages sunny skies on Monday with patches of cloud over the northern region during the morning periods.

“ Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kaduna, Adamawa and Taraba States.

“The North Central region should be cloudy with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Benue, Niger the Federal Capital Territory and Kwara States during the morning hours.

“ In the afternoon/evening hours, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States,“ it said.

According to it, the southern region should be cloudy with thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Ondo, Enugu, Imo, Anambra, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Delta States during the morning hours.

It anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Oyo, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Ekiti, Edo, Ogun, Ondo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Delta States later in the day.

It predicted sunny atmosphere on Tuesday with patches of cloud over the northern region with prospect of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba during the morning hours.

It predicted isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Adamawa and Taraba States as the progressedesses.

“ The North Central region should be cloudy with sunshine intervals with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Niger State during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Kwara and Benue States.

“Cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is expected over the southern region during the morning hours,“ it said.

The agency predicted thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa States later in the day.

NiMet urged the public to take precautions as strong winds might precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms were likely to occur.

The agency also advised airline operators to get updated weather reports and forecasts to effectively plan their operations.

(NAN)

