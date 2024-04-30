The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Petroleum Resources over the lingering fuel scarcity across the country.

President Bola Tinubu is the minister of petroleum resources while Heineken Lokpobiri is the minister of state for petroleum resources (oil).

The lawmakers did not indicate who they are inviting though it is unlikely they would invite the president.

The resolution to summon the minister was a sequel to a motion of urgent public importance moved by Shehu Ajilo on Tuesday after the resumption of the House from a 40-day break.

The minister is to brief the lawmakers on the lingering fuel scarcity in the country.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the impact of fuel scarcity on motorists across the country. In some states, motorists pay as much as N1,000 per litre for petrol. An NNPC Limited official, however, said on Tuesday that the scarcity would end this week.

The motion

Moving the motion, Mr Ajilo said the lingering petroleum scarcity is causing additional hardship for Nigerians.

He noted that the scarcity is coming at a time when the “adverse economic effect caused by subsidy removal and soaring inflation is yet to be addressed by the government, not to mention the deteriorating income of the Nigerian masses.”

“All these economic quagmires have made the lives of average Nigerians unbearable with a litre of fuel selling as much as N1200 in some states of the Federation,” he added.

Mr Ajilo also charged his colleagues to stand up to the occasion and provide lasting solutions.

The Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, did not allow debate on the motion as he put it to vote.

Consequently, the House unanimously resolved to adopt the prayer of the motion to invite major players in the petroleum industry to appear before it to brief on the measures put in place to end the current fuel scarcity and avert its reoccurrence in the future.

