President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to end banditry in Zamfara State as well as ordered the deployment of troops and a sustained military onslaught against bandits in the state.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Zamfara governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said President Tinubu received some state governors and the leadership of the National Assembly in his Lagos residence.

According to the statement, also part of the delegation as its leader was Vice President Kashim Shettima. He said they paid a Sallah homage to President Tinubu on Friday.

Mr Idris further stated about the homage: “During a conversation with Governor Dauda Lawal, President Tinubu asked about the security situation in Zamfara State.

“Governor Lawal informed the President of the progress made and the ongoing military operations against bandits in the state.

“President Tinubu assured the governor that he is committed to ending the menace of banditry in the state, adding that he had ordered a sustained military onslaught and deployment of more troops to Zamfara State.

“He requested regular updates from Governor Lawal regarding the state’s security situation for effective collaboration in the fight against banditry,” he added.

