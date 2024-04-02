For April, Netflix says it has all the drama and action, and it is fun-packed just for you, so get ready for an eventful month.

For an interesting April, check out titles like Strained, Sherlock: Series 1, Files of the Unexplained, The Grimm Variations, and many more.

Don’t miss Strained, available on the 27th. Here, when Ebere’s estranged mother comes to help out with her infant son, their strained relationship has an unexpected chance at rebirth.

Before then, check out Sherlock: Series 1-4, available on 1st March . This modern-day reboot has Arthur Conan Doyle’s deductive genius moving through London as the tech-adept consultant to Detective Inspector Lestrade.

On 3 April, step into eerie encounters, bizarre disappearances, haunting events, and more perplexing phenomena with the docuseries Files of the Unexplained.

Check out Parasyte: The Grey on the 5th. The series sees humanity rise to combat unidentified parasites, violently taking over human hosts and gaining power.

On that same day, viewers can catch up on The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem, a documentary exploring how an anonymous website evolved into a hub for real-world chaos.

Don’t miss Midsummer Night on the 11th. In the series, Carina brings her family together for a traditional Swedish midsummer, but the happy occasion goes awry when long-held secrets start to come to light.

That same day, check out the Crow Flies: Season 3. This season sees old alliances broken, new relationships formed, and the cards of broadcast news reshuffled as a familiar face steps in front of the camera.

Netflix will release Love, Divided on the 12th, making you fall in love with rom-coms again. Here, Valentina, a young pianist, is starting over. Her neighbour, David, is an inventor who hates noise. And a paper-thin wall is about to become their matchmaker.

Watch Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer if you want a good chuckle. With Jimmy Carr, the idea that you can’t joke about anything these days holds no water. Don’t miss his edgy takes on gun control, religion, cancel culture and consent on the 16th.

On the 17th, watch The Grimm Variations. Inspired by the classic Brothers Grimm stories, this anthology features six fairy tales with a dark twist, exposing the shadowy side of human desire.

On the 19th, Rebel Moon returns with Part Two: The Caregiver, which launches on Netflix. In this part, the rebel warriors gear up for battle against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld as unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge â€” and legends are made.

On the 22nd, CoComelon Lane: Season 2 debuts, and kids join the fun.

Adire, Merry Men 3: Nemesis, AnÃ­kÃºlÃ¡pÃ³: Rise of the Spectre, A Taste of Sin and Dinner are just a few of the many local titles currently showing on Netflix and coming later in March is Afamefuna : An Nwa Boi Story, don’t miss these titles.

AnÃ­kÃºlÃ¡pÃ³: Rise of the Spectre tells the story of traveller Saro, who returns to the Oyo Kingdom with orders to complete a nearly impossible task in a race against time to avoid a dismal fate.

A Taste of Sin sees Two pastors, poles apart, navigate their temptations â€” one tempted by money and the other by desire.

‘ Afamefuna: An Nwa Boi Story’, where the police question a prominent man after his friend is found dead, is another excellent title on the platform this April.

In ‘Merry Men 3: Nemesis’, a group of affluent men seek vengeance against the ones they believe are responsible following a tragic death.

‘Adire’ sees a sex worker-turned-entrepreneur move to a small town and launch her own lingerie business, only to draw the ire of a preacher’s wife.

In ‘Dinner’, two old friends and their partners gather for a celebratory meal, where a fifth guest stirs up secrets that threaten to bring down both relationships.

