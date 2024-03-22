The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Friday announced the release of the results of the first-ever Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB- WASSCE) for private candidates, 2024 series.

According to the examination body, a total of 2,519 candidates, amounting to 30.95 per cent of the 8,139 candidates who sat the examination at 140 CBT centres across the country, obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

WAEC noted that 3,424 candidates representing 42.07 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics).

The entry figure (8,362) of the examination which was conducted between Wednesday, 31 January and Saturday, 17 February, showed a 4.30 per cent decrease in candidature when compared with the 2023 entry figure of 8,738.

Announcing the results in a statement signed by the Acting Head of the Public Affairs Unit, Moyosola Adesina, the Head of Nigeria’s Office of WAEC, Amos Dangut, said 3,862, amounting to 47.45 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat the examination were male, while 4,277, amounting to 52.55 per cent of the candidates were female.

Amongst the candidates that sat the examination, the statement noted that 21 were with varying degrees of special needs. Nine were visually challenged, two had impaired hearing and two were albinos, WAEC said.

The examination body also noted that a total of 459 examiners participated in the coordination and marking exercise.

Withheld results, decrease in malpractice

The examination body further noted that the results of 65 candidates, representing 0.80 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, are being withheld for various reported cases of examination malpractice.

It, however, admitted that the CBT examination method for WASSCE “drastically reduced examination malpractices”, when compared to reported cases of 413 candidates (4.95 per cent) recorded for WASSCE for private candidates in the 2023-first series.

“These reported cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate committee of the Council for consideration,” it noted.

“Thereafter, the committee’s decisions will be communicated directly to the affected candidates.”

Criticisms

WAEC had in November 2023 announced that it had concluded plans to conduct its WASSCE for private candidates using the computer-based model, which was met with criticism from Nigerians.

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYF), a northern Nigerian pressure group, called for the rejection of the new model.

The group said in a statement by its President, Yerima Shettima, that the new model would result in mass failure for students, especially those in rural areas and who have little or no computer skills.

It suggested that the CBT exams should have been optional, allowing candidates to choose between the pen-and-pencil format and the computer-based model.

However, in reaction to the criticism, WAEC said the agitation was unnecessary, saying all necessary measures had been put in place to ensure fairness, justice and inclusion.

Reacting to the development at the time, Mr Dangut said the examination would be delivered in hybrid mode where all questions are projected on the computer.

He noted that the candidates are to respond on the screen, while they give their responses to the essays and practical questions using the answer booklets provided.

“WAEC Nigeria, in keeping with its vision of being a world-class examining body and its core value of innovation, has taken this bold step to offer candidates a viable alternative to the pen and paper model of examinations while giving its stakeholders and public, a view of the great potentials that exist in omputer-based approach to assessments,” he noted.

