A former governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako, and his son Abdulaziz, were re-arraigned before Peter Lifu, a judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, on allegation of N29 billion theft.

A former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Michael Aondoakaa, told the court on Thursday that former President Muhammadu Buhari had tried to have the case “settled out of court on account of Mr Nyako’s age.”

Mr Nyako, 81, was the governor of Adamawa State from 2011 to 2015.

Shortly after Mr Nyako was re-arraigned, Mr Aondoakaa who is the former governor’s lead counsel, told the judge that Mr Buhari had instructed Abubakar Malami, the immediate-past Attorney-General of the Federation, to liaise with the EFCC with a view to having the charges dropped.

“But politics got in the way of the negotiation because the then Attorney-General (Mr Malami) wanted to be governor of Kebbi State,” he said.

Mr Aondoakaa’s revelation was prompted by a submission by the prosecution lawyer, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, who informed the court that there were moves by the Nyakos to strike a plea bargain with the government.

In a swift reaction, Mr Aondoakaa clarified that Mr Atolagbe’s assertion of “plea bargain” was misleading as it meant an admission of guilt by the defendants in the case.

“I would like to clarify that it was not necessarily a plea bargain but to settle the matter. But Mr Malami was not available due to politics. He wanted to be governor of Kebbi State,” Mr Aondoakaa said.

After the defendant’s pleaded not guilty to the charge, the judge admitted them to bail on the previous bail conditions.

The prosecution did not object to the bail requests.

Thereafter, the suit was adjourned to 10 May for trial.

‘They want to kill me’

As the Court clerk read the 37-count charge to the defendants on Thursday, Mr Nyako intermittently retorted from the dock that four assassination attempts had been made on him.

Mr Nyako made the allegation without mentioning the names of persons behind the plot to kill him.

He said when his “enemies” plots failed, they brought him to court on frivolous charges.

As the court clerk read the charges to him for his plea, Mr Nyako roared from the dock, “I do not have the faintest idea about the allegation.”

“You want to send me to jail so that I die?” the former governor asked the court registrar after one of the charges was read to him.

It took the intervention of Mr Nyako’s son, Abdulaziz, to calm the brewing tension.

History

The Nyakos’ trial which began on 8 July 2015 before Evoh Chukwu, another federal judge, started afresh on 12 September 2016 before Justice Okon Abang, following the demise of Mr Chukwu on 8 June, 2016.

Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, EFCC, is prosecuting the Nyakos alongside Zulkifik Abba, Abubakar Aliyu, Blue Opal Ltd, Tower Assets Management Ltd and Crust Energy Ltd, on a 37-count charge of criminal conspiracy, stealing, abuse of office and money laundering.

Following Mr Abang’s elevation to the Court of Appeal last year, the case started afresh on Thursday before Mr Lifu in Abuja.

Recalling the history of the suit, Mr Atolagbe said the prosecution had called 21 witnesses and closed its case before Mr Abang’s appointment as Justice of the appellate court.

He said Mr Abang had dismissed the defendants’ no-case-submission and ordered them to enter their defence in the suit.

The judge’s ruling was upheld by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

A no-case submission is filed by a defendant at the end of the prosecution’s case, asking the court for an acquittal without having him or her present a defence. Such filing is anchored on the presumption by the defendant that the prosecution, with all its witnesses and evidence tendered while making its case, failed to link him or her to the alleged crimes.

Category of charges

Count one to 14 of the charges preferred against the defendants bordered on the offence of conversion, punishable under Section 15 of the Money Laundering Act.

The second category of the charge, according to the EFCC counsel, which relates to counts 15, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 34, 35, “borders on disguising the genuine origin of proceeds of crime under the same section of the act.”

Mr Atolagbe had said the 3rd category, which related to counts 19, 20, 21, 30, 31, 32, and 33 of the charge bordered on “collaborating in disguising the genuine origin of proceeds of fraud.”

The prosecuting counsel had at one of the previous hearings told the court that counts 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, fell under the 4th category of the charge, which bordered on obtaining money under false pretence, under Section 1(1) and (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act and other related offences.

“The 5th category of the offences that the defendants were charged with is conspiracy to launder funds which relates to count 36, and they were charged under Section 15(10) and (18) of the Money Laundering Act.”

According to Mr Atolagbe, the 6th category of the charge is conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence, and relates to count 37.

