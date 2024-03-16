The police in Lagos State are looking for family members of a boy who had been wandering around Ikorodu as he could not find his way home.
Police spokesman in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated on Saturday at Ikeja that police found 11-year-old Ogunrinde on Wednesday at Agura, Ikorodu, crying.
“He claimed to have missed his way home after his Quranic teacher’s wife sent him on an errand.
“Efforts to locate his parents or guardians are yet to yield any result,’’ Mr Hundeyin stated. (NAN)
