The Police in Enugu State have rescued the security man alleged to have been abducted alongside a senior matron at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Ituku-Ozalla.

The police said armed hoodlums abducted the security man and the senior matron of the teaching hospital in the morning hours of Tuesday.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, on Wednesday in Enugu.

“The security man, alleged to have been abducted alongside a senior matron in UNTH facility by armed hoodlums, has been rescued by police operatives.

“He was rescued at Ishi-Ozalla community close to the teaching hospital at about 11.45 p.m. on the same date of the incident, following intense operations immediately launched to rescue the victims and apprehend the assailants,” he said.

Mr Ndukwe said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, had ordered police operatives and complementary teams from neighbourhood watch group, forest guards and local vigilantes to rescue the matron and arrest the hoodlums.

“Members of the public, particularly residents of the Ituku-Ozalla community and environs, have been enjoined to report any suspected individuals found within their residential areas or in the forest, by calling 08099854883 or emailing infoenugupolice@gmail.com,” he said. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

