Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has ordered the lifting of all sanctions imposed on neighbouring Niger following the coup there.

Mr Tinubu gave the order on Wednesday following a decision by ECOWAS leaders to lift all sanctions on Niger, Mali and Guinea, three West African countries currently led by putschists.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu “directed the opening of Nigeria’s land and air borders with the Republic of Niger and the lifting of other sanctions against the country with immediate effect.”

All Niger assets frozen by the ECOWAS Central Bank will also be lifted based on the presidential order.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Nigeria, in compliance with an ECOWAS resolution, imposed the sanctions on Niger following the coup last July that led to the ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum.

ECOWAS insisted on the restoration of civil rule and the release of Mr Bazoum.

However, the Niger putschists rejected the proposals by ECOWAS and instead announced, alongside Mali and Burkina Faso, their exit from ECOWAS.

ECOWAS leaders last month met in Abuja where they resolved to lift all the sanctions imposed on the three countries and continue to engage in dialogue with the putschists.

Read the full statement by the Nigerian presidency on the matter below.

NIGERIA OPENS LAND AND AIR BORDERS WITH REPUBLIC OF NIGER, LIFTS OTHER SANCTIONS

President Bola Tinubu has directed the opening of Nigeria’s land and air borders with the Republic of Niger and the lifting of other sanctions against the country with immediate effect.

This directive is in compliance with the decisions of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at its extraordinary summit on February 24, 2024, in Abuja.

ECOWAS leaders had agreed to lift economic sanctions against the Republic of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

The President has directed that the following sanctions imposed on the Republic of Niger be lifted immediately:

(1) Closure of land and air borders between Nigeria and Niger Republic, as well as ECOWAS no-fly zone on all commercial flights to and from Niger Republic.

(2) Suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between Nigeria and Niger, as well as freeze of all service transactions, including utility services and electricity to Niger Republic.

(3) Freeze of assets of the Republic of Niger in ECOWAS Central Banks and freeze of assets of the Republic of Niger, state enterprises, and parastatals in commercial banks.

(4) Suspension of Niger from all financial assistance and transactions with all financial institutions, particularly EBID and BOAD.

(5) Travel bans on government officials and their family members.

President Tinubu has also approved the lifting of financial and economic sanctions against the Republic of Guinea.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

